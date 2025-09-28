Former Pitt DB Throws Shade at Eli Holstein
PITTSBURGH — It was a rough game for Eli Holstein and the Pitt Panthers against the Louisville Cardinals.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback was 14-for-26 passing for 228 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 34-27 loss. Both of Holstein's came in the second half. The first interception came on Louisville's 2-yard line and his other was right to a Cardinals defender on the Pitt 30-yard line.
His performance seemed to have caught the attention of a former Pitt Panther, too.
"Ima be the first to say it IMA TRUE PITT MAN! #10 ain't it!," former Pitt defensive back Marquis Williams said on X during the game.
Williams played for the Panthers from 2018-23. He had 109 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, six interceptions, 17 pass breakups and one forced fumble in his career. However, he never made it to the NFL after his college playing days.
This is the second game Holstein has underperformed in. In Week 3 against West Virginia, he completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 303 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The stat line may not seem that bad, but he was making bad decisions, missing open targets and holding onto the ball for too long. And his 26.4 QBR reflects that.
Holstein transferred to Pitt after the 2023 season and was never teammates with Williams. So far in his Pitt career, Holstein has 3,275 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over two seasons.
Holstein was benched for backup quarterback Cole Gonzales in the fourth quarter. Pat Narduzzi said after the game that it was to help provide a spark to the offense. Gonzales was 3-for-6 passing for 31 yards and an interception.
This was the first time this season Holstein was benched. He was replaced by Gonzales and true freshman Mason Heintschel earlier in the year when Pitt held comfortable leads against Duquesne and Central Michigan.
In those two games, Holstein was a combined 36-for-51 passing with 519 yards, eight interceptions and two touchdowns. He also had an average QBR of 79.8 in those games.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Blows Multiple Leads, Loses to Louisville
- Pitt Starting OL Carted Off Field vs. Louisville
- WATCH: Pitt LB Returns Pick Six vs. Louisville
- Pitt WR Makes Unreal Touchdown Catch vs. Louisville
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Louisville
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt