Inside The Panthers

Pitt Trolled by Louisville Ball Boy

The ball boy trolled the Pitt Panthers, and it wasn't just because the Louisville Cardinals won.

Mitchell Corcoran

Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet sits on a training table against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet sits on a training table against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers got trolled by the Louisville Cardinals' ball boy after the 34-27 loss. Yes, the ball boy.

"In case yall are wondering, WE GOT THAT BALL BACK AND TOOK HOME A DUB GO CARDS BABY," the ball boy, Zephian Wade, said on X after the game.

For those unaware, this post was not just because the Cardinals started ACC play with a win over the Panthers. It was revenge for an event that occurred earlier in the game.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) takes the field to warm up against the Central Michigan Chippewas
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) takes the field to warm up against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the first quarter, Louisville quarterback Miller Moss threw a pass over the middle, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles jumped the route and intercepted the pass. He returned it 75 yards for Pitt's first defensive touchdown of the season.

After the score, Biles celebrated and headed towards the stands to hand the ball to the crowd. But because it was a pick-six, Biles had one of Louisville's footballs he was a bout to give away.

Wade attempted to take the ball from Biles, and it created a physical altercation of grabbing, pushing and shoving between the two parties fighting for the pigskin on the sideline.

Biles, with some help from Isaiah Neal, recovered the ball and eventually delivered it to the crowd. The altercation was shown on the ESPN2 broadcast, and the clip of it went viral online.

Biles' touchdown gave the Panthers a 17-0 lead and they later had a 27-17 lead at halftime. However, a total collapse by Pitt in the second half led to Louisville capturing the win, and Wade made sure to rub it in.

After the game, he took to X to post his statement, along with a picture of himself, still in his ACC equipment manager attire, holding the supposed ball that Biles intercepted and handed to the crowd earlier in the game.

This was the seventh consecutive loss to a Power Four team for the Panthers, dating back to last season. The last Power Four win came on Oct. 24, 2024, against Syracuse, when Pitt got a 41-13 home win.

Pitt hosts Boston College next week and will look to end the streak and get the first ACC win of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football