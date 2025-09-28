Pitt Trolled by Louisville Ball Boy
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers got trolled by the Louisville Cardinals' ball boy after the 34-27 loss. Yes, the ball boy.
"In case yall are wondering, WE GOT THAT BALL BACK AND TOOK HOME A DUB GO CARDS BABY," the ball boy, Zephian Wade, said on X after the game.
For those unaware, this post was not just because the Cardinals started ACC play with a win over the Panthers. It was revenge for an event that occurred earlier in the game.
In the first quarter, Louisville quarterback Miller Moss threw a pass over the middle, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles jumped the route and intercepted the pass. He returned it 75 yards for Pitt's first defensive touchdown of the season.
After the score, Biles celebrated and headed towards the stands to hand the ball to the crowd. But because it was a pick-six, Biles had one of Louisville's footballs he was a bout to give away.
Wade attempted to take the ball from Biles, and it created a physical altercation of grabbing, pushing and shoving between the two parties fighting for the pigskin on the sideline.
Biles, with some help from Isaiah Neal, recovered the ball and eventually delivered it to the crowd. The altercation was shown on the ESPN2 broadcast, and the clip of it went viral online.
Biles' touchdown gave the Panthers a 17-0 lead and they later had a 27-17 lead at halftime. However, a total collapse by Pitt in the second half led to Louisville capturing the win, and Wade made sure to rub it in.
After the game, he took to X to post his statement, along with a picture of himself, still in his ACC equipment manager attire, holding the supposed ball that Biles intercepted and handed to the crowd earlier in the game.
This was the seventh consecutive loss to a Power Four team for the Panthers, dating back to last season. The last Power Four win came on Oct. 24, 2024, against Syracuse, when Pitt got a 41-13 home win.
Pitt hosts Boston College next week and will look to end the streak and get the first ACC win of the season.
