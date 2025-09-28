Pitt HC Gives Desmond Reid Injury Update
It was another rough game for the Panthers as they fell to Louisville with a final score of 34-27, just two weeks after a devestating loss to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. This loss gives Pitt a record of 2-2 and 0-1 in ACC play.
A factor that hurt the Panthers in the Louisville and West Virginia games was losing their star running back Desmond Reid. Reid left the Backyard Brawl early with an injury and Pitt's run offense has clearly taken a hit since.
In head coach Pat Narduzzi's press conference, he was asked how close Reid was to playing against Louisville. "He was close" was Narduzzi's only response before he moved on to the next question.
All that is known about Reid's injury is that it is a lower body one. But, Reid could be seen walking around on the sidelines during the Backyard Brawl and in the game against Louisville. His status for Pitt's upcoming game against Boston College is unknown, but judging by how he almost played in this game, it should be expected he'll make his return.
Reid, who transferred to Pitt last season from Western Carolina, has been a standout star on offense. He was able to get 184 carries for 966 yards and 52 catches for 579 yards in his first season with the Panthers. This play earned him All-American honors and multiple ACC honors. He came into this season with several preseason acolades, including a Preseason All-American Team spot.
So far this season, he's had 142 yards in 24 carries and a touchdown in just two games and one quarter of play.
For the game against Louisville, coach Narduzzi trusted the backup running back Juelz Goff. Goff, a redshirt freshman, had eight careers for 37 yards against West Virginia. Against Louisville, he had just seven carries for 32 yards.
"I don't know if we ran [the ball] enough," said coach Narduzzi in his press conference. "I'll look at the tape. I thought we had some good runs in there."
Narduzzi will continue to be under a lot of scrutiny after another lead is blown in a winnable game. One thing that he might get some grace for is that losing a player like Reid that can dominate your run game is something that would limit any coach.
Pitt has a long season ahead, including matchups with multiple opponents that will likely be tougher than Louisville. Hopefully Reid making his return will put the Panthers back on the right track.
