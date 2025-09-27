WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Addresses Loss to Louisville
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers blew multiple leads and suffered a 34-27 defeat to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium, as the program keeps losing important games under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
The Panthers led 17-0 in the first quarter and then 27-17 at halftime, before allowing the Cardinals to score 17 unanswered points in the second half to take the victory.
This marked the second straight defeat for Pitt that they blew a double-digit lead, as they led 24-14 over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, before losing 31-24 in overtime to their biggest rival on the road.
Pitt has now lost seven straight games against Power 4 opponents and six straight games to ACC opponents, as they lost their final five regular season games in 2024. Their last Power 4 and ACC win came against Syracuse, where they had five interceptions and three pick-sixes in the first half in a 41-13 win in Week 8.
Narduzzi addressed the media postgame and that his team didn't execute when they needed to, leading to the defeat.
He spoke minimally on the fair catch intereference penalty on a punt in the second quarter, that eventually turned into an easy touchdown for Louisville, who trailed 17-0 at that point.
Narduzzi also spoke at length about why he took redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein out late in the game, bringing in senior quarterback Cole Gonzales in the final two drives of the game, trailing a touchdown.
Holstein threw two touchdowns in the loss, but two interceptions in the second half, including one near the goal line, which would've put Pitt up 34-20.
He also addressed the running game, including on senior running back Desmond Reid, who didn't play in the loss due to a lower body injury.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Press Conference After Louisville Loss
Pitt redshirt junior offensive lineman Ryan Baer also spoke on the loss and how it felt seeing a different quarterback in the game, as well as losing fellow starter in redshirt senior offensive lineman Keith Gouveia, who suffered a serious injury in the second half.
Pitt OT Ryan Baer Addresses Loss to Louisville
Panthers redshirt junior defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons talked after the defeat, how they can get better and what went wrong.
Pitt DT Sean FitzSimmons Speaks on Louisville Loss
