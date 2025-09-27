Inside The Panthers

WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Addresses Loss to Louisville

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on the defeat to the Louisville Cardinals at home.

Dominic Campbell

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers blew multiple leads and suffered a 34-27 defeat to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium, as the program keeps losing important games under head coach Pat Narduzzi.

The Panthers led 17-0 in the first quarter and then 27-17 at halftime, before allowing the Cardinals to score 17 unanswered points in the second half to take the victory.

This marked the second straight defeat for Pitt that they blew a double-digit lead, as they led 24-14 over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, before losing 31-24 in overtime to their biggest rival on the road.

Pitt has now lost seven straight games against Power 4 opponents and six straight games to ACC opponents, as they lost their final five regular season games in 2024. Their last Power 4 and ACC win came against Syracuse, where they had five interceptions and three pick-sixes in the first half in a 41-13 win in Week 8.

Narduzzi addressed the media postgame and that his team didn't execute when they needed to, leading to the defeat.

Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He spoke minimally on the fair catch intereference penalty on a punt in the second quarter, that eventually turned into an easy touchdown for Louisville, who trailed 17-0 at that point.

Narduzzi also spoke at length about why he took redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein out late in the game, bringing in senior quarterback Cole Gonzales in the final two drives of the game, trailing a touchdown.

Holstein threw two touchdowns in the loss, but two interceptions in the second half, including one near the goal line, which would've put Pitt up 34-20.

He also addressed the running game, including on senior running back Desmond Reid, who didn't play in the loss due to a lower body injury.

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Press Conference After Louisville Loss

Pitt redshirt junior offensive lineman Ryan Baer also spoke on the loss and how it felt seeing a different quarterback in the game, as well as losing fellow starter in redshirt senior offensive lineman Keith Gouveia, who suffered a serious injury in the second half.

Pitt OT Ryan Baer Addresses Loss to Louisville

Panthers redshirt junior defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons talked after the defeat, how they can get better and what went wrong.

Pitt DT Sean FitzSimmons Speaks on Louisville Loss

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

Home/Football