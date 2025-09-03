Breaking Down Former Pitt Players Performances in Week 1
The college football season is fully underway, with Week 0 and Week 1 now in the books, and while the Pitt Panthers are coming off a 61-9 drubbing of Duquesne, other former Panthers played across college football, too.
So, how did some former Panthers who exited via the transfer portal perform?
Julian Dugger - Washington State QB
Dugger went 0-of-1 through the air and lost 14 yards on the ground, serving as the backup quarterback, in Washington State's 13-10 win against Idaho.
Nate Yarnell - Texas State QB
Yarnell did not play in Texas State's season opening win against Eastern Michigan.
Ty Dieffenbach - Cal Poly QB
Dieffenbach completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 263 yards with two touchdowns, adding 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground, in a season opening win against San Diego. He earned conference Player of the Week honors for his efforts.
Christian Veilleux - Georgia State QB
Veilleux went 4-of-11 for 52 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 21 yards on the ground, in a blowout loss to Ole Miss. It's his second season with the Panthers, and his role in the offense going forward is uncertain.
Daejon Reynolds - UNLV WR
Reynolds started off his career at UNLV with a 9-yard touchdown catch, his only catch in a 38-31 win against Idaho State.
Israel Polk - Akron WR
Polk recorded two receptions for 13 yards in Akron's season opening loss to Wyoming.
Andy Jean - Arkansas WR
Jean did not play in Arkansas's season opening win against Alabama A&M.
Cam Monteiro - Akron WR
Monteiro did not play in Akron's season opening loss.
Jaden Bradley - UNLV WR
Bradley started off his second season at UNLV with a strong 6-catch, 131-yard showing. He spent a year at Charlotte, playing sparingly, before transferring to UNLV before last season. he could be in line for a big season.
Jake Renda - UCLA TE
Renda did not play in UCLA's season opening loss to Utah.
Kyi Wright - JMU TE
Wright had one catch for a 1-yard touchdown in JMU's season opening 27-17 win against Western Kentucky. He's entering Year 3 with the Dukes.
Terrence Enos - Kansas State OL
Enos has played 22 snaps (all at right tackle) over the first two games of the season. He's allowed one pressure and one hurry, according to PFF.
Moritz Schmoranzer - Appalachian State OL
Schmoranzer did not play in Appalachian State's season opener.
Nahki Johnson - Tulsa DT
Johnson had a strong debut for Tulsa in a 35-7 win against Abilene Christian, racking up seven tackles (all assists) and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Sicere Edwards - UCF DE
Edwards had just one tackle in UCF's season opening win against Jacksonville State.
Samuel Okunlola - Colorado DE
Okunlola recorded one tackle (an assist) in Colorado's season opening loss to Georgia Tech. He's entering season two with the Buffaloes.
Dayon Hayes - Texas A&M DE
Hayes recorded two tackles (one solo) in his debut for Texas A&M. He spent last season at Colorado, leaving the Panthers after four seasons.
Chief Borders - UNLV DE
Borders has played a lot of snaps for UNLV through the first two games of the season, racking two tackles (both assists) in the process.
Antonio Camon - Florida A&M DT
Camon had a strong start to his second season at Florida A&M, recording three tackles (two solo) and a sack in a loss to Howard.
Solomon DeShields - Texas A&M LB
DeShields did not playing in Texas A&M's season opening win. He's entering his second season with the Aggies.
Jordan Bass - Virginia Tech LB
Bass recorded one tackle (solo) in his Virginia Tech debut, a 24-11 loss to South Carolina.
Bangally Kamara - Kansas LB
Kamara had a strong debut for Kansas in a 31-7 win against Fresno State. He racked up four tackles (all solo), two tackles for loss and a sack. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in practice and will likely miss a few weeks. It's Kamara's final season of eligibility after playing four at Pitt and one with South Carolina.
Ryland Gandy - Indiana CB
Gandy did not play in Indiana's season opening win against Old Dominion.
Tamarion Crumpley - UAB CB
Crumpley was a solid contributor for UAB in his debut for the Dragons, racking up two tackles (both solo) and a pass breakup in a season opening win against Alabama State.
Jahvante Royal - Central Connecticut State CB
Royal recorded two tackles (both solo) in CCSU's season opening loss to UConn. He played last season at New Mexico, after starting his college career at Pitt.
Stephon Hall - Norfolk State S
Hall recorded six tackles (two solo) in Norfolk State's season opening loss to Towson. He exited Pitt after the 2023 season and spent one year at Youngstown State.
