Inside The Panthers

Breaking Down Former Pitt Players Performances in Week 1

The Pitt Panthers have had a lot of former players go on to play elsewhere in the college football landscape, so how did they perform in Week 1?

Karl Ludwig

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Julian Dugger (12) is helped off the ground by Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby (61) after his touchdown came under review with Toledo Rockets believing they stopped him during one of the six overtimes at the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Julian Dugger (12) is helped off the ground by Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby (61) after his touchdown came under review with Toledo Rockets believing they stopped him during one of the six overtimes at the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football season is fully underway, with Week 0 and Week 1 now in the books, and while the Pitt Panthers are coming off a 61-9 drubbing of Duquesne, other former Panthers played across college football, too.

So, how did some former Panthers who exited via the transfer portal perform?

Julian Dugger - Washington State QB

Dugger went 0-of-1 through the air and lost 14 yards on the ground, serving as the backup quarterback, in Washington State's 13-10 win against Idaho.

Nate Yarnell - Texas State QB

Yarnell did not play in Texas State's season opening win against Eastern Michigan.

Ty Dieffenbach - Cal Poly QB

Dieffenbach completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 263 yards with two touchdowns, adding 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground, in a season opening win against San Diego. He earned conference Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

Christian Veilleux - Georgia State QB

Veilleux went 4-of-11 for 52 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 21 yards on the ground, in a blowout loss to Ole Miss. It's his second season with the Panthers, and his role in the offense going forward is uncertain.

Daejon Reynolds - UNLV WR

Reynolds started off his career at UNLV with a 9-yard touchdown catch, his only catch in a 38-31 win against Idaho State.

Israel Polk - Akron WR

Polk recorded two receptions for 13 yards in Akron's season opening loss to Wyoming.

Andy Jean - Arkansas WR

Jean did not play in Arkansas's season opening win against Alabama A&M.

Cam Monteiro - Akron WR

Monteiro did not play in Akron's season opening loss.

Jaden Bradley - UNLV WR

Bradley started off his second season at UNLV with a strong 6-catch, 131-yard showing. He spent a year at Charlotte, playing sparingly, before transferring to UNLV before last season. he could be in line for a big season.

Jake Renda - UCLA TE

Renda did not play in UCLA's season opening loss to Utah.

Kyi Wright - JMU TE

Wright had one catch for a 1-yard touchdown in JMU's season opening 27-17 win against Western Kentucky. He's entering Year 3 with the Dukes.

Terrence Enos - Kansas State OL

Enos has played 22 snaps (all at right tackle) over the first two games of the season. He's allowed one pressure and one hurry, according to PFF.

Moritz Schmoranzer - Appalachian State OL

Schmoranzer did not play in Appalachian State's season opener.

Nahki Johnson - Tulsa DT

Johnson had a strong debut for Tulsa in a 35-7 win against Abilene Christian, racking up seven tackles (all assists) and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Sicere Edwards - UCF DE

Edwards had just one tackle in UCF's season opening win against Jacksonville State.

Samuel Okunlola - Colorado DE

Okunlola recorded one tackle (an assist) in Colorado's season opening loss to Georgia Tech. He's entering season two with the Buffaloes.

Dayon Hayes - Texas A&M DE

Hayes recorded two tackles (one solo) in his debut for Texas A&M. He spent last season at Colorado, leaving the Panthers after four seasons.

Chief Borders - UNLV DE

Borders has played a lot of snaps for UNLV through the first two games of the season, racking two tackles (both assists) in the process.

Antonio Camon - Florida A&M DT

Camon had a strong start to his second season at Florida A&M, recording three tackles (two solo) and a sack in a loss to Howard.

Solomon DeShields - Texas A&M LB

DeShields did not playing in Texas A&M's season opening win. He's entering his second season with the Aggies.

Jordan Bass - Virginia Tech LB

Bass recorded one tackle (solo) in his Virginia Tech debut, a 24-11 loss to South Carolina.

Bangally Kamara - Kansas LB

Kamara had a strong debut for Kansas in a 31-7 win against Fresno State. He racked up four tackles (all solo), two tackles for loss and a sack. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in practice and will likely miss a few weeks. It's Kamara's final season of eligibility after playing four at Pitt and one with South Carolina.

Ryland Gandy - Indiana CB

Gandy did not play in Indiana's season opening win against Old Dominion.

Tamarion Crumpley - UAB CB

Crumpley was a solid contributor for UAB in his debut for the Dragons, racking up two tackles (both solo) and a pass breakup in a season opening win against Alabama State.

Jahvante Royal - Central Connecticut State CB

Royal recorded two tackles (both solo) in CCSU's season opening loss to UConn. He played last season at New Mexico, after starting his college career at Pitt.

Stephon Hall - Norfolk State S

Hall recorded six tackles (two solo) in Norfolk State's season opening loss to Towson. He exited Pitt after the 2023 season and spent one year at Youngstown State.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football