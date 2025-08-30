WATCH: New Pitt WR Makes Sensational One-Handed TD Grab
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks made a highlight reel one-handed grab for his second touchdown of the game against Duquesne.
Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein lofted a fade pass to the corner of the end zone, and Hicks brought it with ease for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 34-6 over the Dukes just before halftime.
Hicks made three catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of his Pitt debut.
Hicks transferred to Pitt as a three-star from Louisville. While with the Cardinals, Hicks made 13 catches for 160 yards in two seasons. He did not record a touchdown during his time in Louisville.
Hicks had just one catch for 11 yards as a true freshman and 12 catches for 149 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2024.
Hicks joined a Panthers receivers room that only had Kenny Johnson and Rafael "Poppi" Williams as the only receivers to return after having over 300 yards in 2024.
Johnson was Pitt's third-leading receiver with 46 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns. Williams was behind Johnson with 37 receptions for 426 yards and six scores.
Konta Mumpfield was the Panthers' leading receiver with 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns.
Hicks was a three-star recruit coming out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla. He had 21 catches for 318 yards and four touchdowns as a senior and had nine grabs for 167 in his junior season.
Pitt's skill position players have 13 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Duquesne. Hicks leads the group with four catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
