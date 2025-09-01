WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Breaks Down Win, Previews Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are coming off a win against Duquesne in the season opener, a 61-9 drubbing in which the Panthers were able to use 73 players, and while head coach Pat Narduzzi is pleased with the result, he knows there's a lot of work to do.
Narduzzi broke down the performance during his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, discussing the play of Eli Holstein, the impact made by Desmond Reid and the playmakers, as well as the performance of the offensive line.
Holstein racked up over 250 yards of offense and a career-high four passing touchdowns in three quarters of play, Desmond Reid turned 12 touches into nearly 150 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns and the defense clamped down on the Dukes' offense - with Kyle Louis racking up three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Narduzzi also looked ahead to the Panthers' matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, the first meeting between the two programs.
Narduzzi touched upon the Chippewas using three quarterbacks and the history of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) playing teams well, regardless of classification.
Pitt and Central Michigan are slated to kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with ESPNU broadcasting the game for those who are unable to attend. CMU is coming off a 16-14 on the road against San Jose State on Friday night. It will be the final test for the Panthers before traveling to Morgantown, W.Va. in two weekends for the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia.
