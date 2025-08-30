WATCH: Pitt's Desmond Reid Returns Punt for TD vs. Duquesne
PITTSBURGH - Desmond Reid has gotten very used to scoring punt return touchdowns in Pitt Panthers season openers.
Reid - a 5-foot-8, 175-pound running back from Miami Gardens, Fla. - housed a 78-yard punt return touchdown in last year's season opener against Kent State, and he followed it up this year with an 88-yard punt return touchdown in the season opener against Duquesne.
Reid tracked back to field a punt from the Dukes punter Michael Berarducci, cut up the field, cut inside to avoid a would-be tackler and shrugged off a few defenders on the way to the end zone.
Reid is coming off an All-American campaign for the Panthers, shouldering a heavy workload during his first season in Pittsburgh. He racked up 184 carries for 966 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns and added a team-high 52 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns.
Reid, who transferred to Pitt from Western Carolina before last season to rejoin offensive coordinator Kade Bell, earned the starting job over Rodney Hammond Jr. and never looked back.
While the Pitt offense struggled down the second half of the season, Reid was the engine that powered the team throughout.
The team voted Reid a team captain this season, and while he's stated his individual goal is to win an ACC championship and do whatever he can to help the team win, he's going to play his way into legitimate NFL consideration with his continued all-around versatility.
Reid has four carries for 15 yards and a reception for two yards early in the first quarter vs. Duquesne.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Announces Inactives vs. Duquesne
- Pitt Panthers Backup RB Emerging Before Season Opener
- Pitt Football Preseason Honors
- Former Pitt WR Receives Major Honor from High School
- Panthers Claim Former Pitt DB Off Waivers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt