Pitt Starting CB Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Duquesne

The Pitt Panthers lost one of their starting cornerbacks in the second half of their season opener vs. Duquesne with an apparent injury.

Karl Ludwig

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jonathan Brady (6) is tackled after a catch by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers starting cornerback Rashad Battle exited the program's season opener against Duquesne on Saturday with an apparent injury.

Battle - a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sixth-year senior from Atlanta, Ga. - spent some time in the medical tent in the middle of the third quarter with an undisclosed injury before being escorted to the locker room by trainers.

Battle recorded two tackles (both assists) and a pass breakup before exiting in the second half. He was replaced in the lineup by Shadarian Harrison.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle
Aug 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Chrishon McCray (2) pulls in a pass but is forced out of bounds by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the third quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 55-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Battle, who has suffered through injuries during his entire tenure as a Panther, emerged as a starter last season and entered this season as one of the leaders in the secondary - and the defense as a whole.

Battle played in 11 games last season (making 10 starts) and recorded 36 tackles (27 solo), one tackle for loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He's recorded 58 tackles (45 solo), a tackle for loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 32 games in his Pitt career.

Battle arrived at Pitt as a four-star in the class of 2020, and unfortunately, he missed the majority of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 season due to injury. He worked at both cornerback and safety during his first couple of seasons at Pitt, before settling in at cornerback.

Pitt led 41-6 at the time of Battle's exit, so there's a chance that his departure is precautionary, but there will be additional information in the future if his injury is severe. For now, the Panthers will work younger cornerbacks like Shawn Lee Jr. and Nigel Maynard into the fold in the fourth quarter vs. the Dukes.

Published
Karl Ludwig
