Pitt Starting CB Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Duquesne
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers starting cornerback Rashad Battle exited the program's season opener against Duquesne on Saturday with an apparent injury.
Battle - a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sixth-year senior from Atlanta, Ga. - spent some time in the medical tent in the middle of the third quarter with an undisclosed injury before being escorted to the locker room by trainers.
Battle recorded two tackles (both assists) and a pass breakup before exiting in the second half. He was replaced in the lineup by Shadarian Harrison.
Battle, who has suffered through injuries during his entire tenure as a Panther, emerged as a starter last season and entered this season as one of the leaders in the secondary - and the defense as a whole.
Battle played in 11 games last season (making 10 starts) and recorded 36 tackles (27 solo), one tackle for loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
He's recorded 58 tackles (45 solo), a tackle for loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 32 games in his Pitt career.
Battle arrived at Pitt as a four-star in the class of 2020, and unfortunately, he missed the majority of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 season due to injury. He worked at both cornerback and safety during his first couple of seasons at Pitt, before settling in at cornerback.
Pitt led 41-6 at the time of Battle's exit, so there's a chance that his departure is precautionary, but there will be additional information in the future if his injury is severe. For now, the Panthers will work younger cornerbacks like Shawn Lee Jr. and Nigel Maynard into the fold in the fourth quarter vs. the Dukes.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt's Desmond Reid Returns Punt for TD vs. Duquesne
- Pitt Announces Inactives vs. Duquesne
- Pitt Panthers Backup RB Emerging Before Season Opener
- Pitt Football Preseason Honors
- Former Pitt WR Receives Major Honor from High School
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt