Data Expert Reveals Stunning RAS Score for Pitt LB

You'll want to know just how impressive a Pitt Panthers linebacker's Pro Day performance was.

Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Brandon George (30) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
If you viewed Brandon George's Pro Day numbers last week, you probably believed the Pitt Panthers linebacker performed surprisingly well.

According to Kent Lee Platte, creator of RAS (Relative Athletic Score), a popular and often-cited metric generated through athletic testing data, if you had a similar reaction, you were greatly, albeit unknowingly, underselling his performance.

What the Pitt captain proved that day in front of scores of NFL scouts wasn't merely one of the top RAS scores among linebackers hoping to hear their name at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay later this month.

His RAS score was one of the very best among linebackers tested prior to NFL Drafts dating back nearly four decades.

"Brandon George is a LB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 3182 (linebackers) from 1987 to 2025," Platte's X post read.

Among fellow linebackers who scored higher than George's 9.8 are five-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Butkus Award winner Luke Kuechly, 2006 first-round pick Manny Lawson out of N.C. State, and seven-year NFL veteran Lorenzo Carter, a current Tennessee Titan.

Pitt Panthers Linebacker Brandon George's RAS Score Data
Kent Lee Platte on X: @MathBomb

"Absolutely ridiculous Pro Day showcase for Pitt (linebacker) Brandon George (6’2”, 243), one of the most gifted athletes in the class," professional linebackers coach Les Mauro posted from his Linebacker University account on X last week (March 30).

It will be interesting to see how this development will impact George as he waits for NFL opportunities to surface in the near future. So far, the Pennsylvania native had a 30 visit scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the relevance of the RAS score, below is an explanation from profootballnetwork.com regarding the Relative Athletic Score system utilized by scores of reputable networks.

"This evaluation formula — created by Kent Lee Platte — collects a multitude of a player’s testing metrics and physical attributes to generate a score to measure a prospect’s athleticism entering the NFL. The final number is determined by what percentile a player falls relative to their peers at a particular position.

"The highest score a prospect can achieve in this tool is a 10. Prospects are graded on a scale of 1-10 for each contributing factor, which is a great reference point to help determine exactly how a player’s athleticism stacks up against incoming prospects at the same position to help aid the evaluation process."

Over 65 games in a Panthers uniform, George wrapped up his career having recorded 198 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

