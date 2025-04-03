Data Expert Reveals Stunning RAS Score for Pitt LB

Absolutely ridiculous pro day showcase for Pitt LB Brandon George (6’2”, 243), one of the most gifted athletes in the class.



40: 4.60 (scout 1) / 4.62 (scout 2)

V: 42.5”👀 (1st among LBs in Indy)

Broad: 10’8”👀 (2nd)

SS: 4.09 (1st by .15)

3C: 6.94👀 (1st by .09)

Bench: 28 (1st)