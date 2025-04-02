Panthers legend Luke Kuechly shares details on decision to retire from NFL early
Luke Kuechly made the shocking decision to end what will one day be a Hall of Fame career when he was not yet 30 years old. After some concussion issues, Kuechly walked away and ended what had been a truly dominant run in the NFL.
The suspicion that it was concussions that forced his hands has been given new credence by the former Carolina Panthers linebacker himself. He revealed that the final game he ever played was enough confirmation on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.
"The end of the 2019 season," Kuechly revealed via A to Z Sports. "You used to just go smack dudes and have no issues. I would go hit a guy, and I'm like, that didn't really feel great. The last game of the year, I was like, I'm done. I remember being like, man, I'm just done. I just remember after that game, I was like, you don't got it anymore."
As for his health, Kuechly revealed that he would've been fine slowing down physically, but it was a mental issue. "Maybe I'm not as physical. Maybe I don't have the same fire. I would have been fine with that, and I would have just milked it out a little bit more. I used to love playing, but once I knew it was my head, I'm like, it's either yes or no," he said. "I couldn't rationalize not playing as hard as I want to. My effort's not going to be there. I can't be as physical. And once I knew that I'm like, man, it's not fair to the guys on the team."
Kuechly said it wasn't fair to fans, himself, and his coaches to go out and play at less than 100%, so he decided to call it a career. He admitted that it was getting harder to play with concussions simply because he understood better that they were dangerous and could be lengthy injuries to recover from. That all led to his shocking decision.
