Broncos Tender Former Pitt TE
PITTSBURGH — The Denver Broncos will keep a former Pitt Panthers tight end for next season.
Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reported that the Broncos tendered exclusive rights free agent Lucas Krull. An exclusive rights free agent is a player who has accrued two or less seasons on with their contract expiring.
Krull also plans to sign this deal, with $1.03 million, according to Tomasson.
Krull started off his collegiate career playing baseball for Jefferson College in Missouri, playing as a pitcher. He started five of the 11 games he appeared in, making 27 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched.
The San Francisco Giants actually drafted him in the 34th Round of the 2018 MLB Draft, but he chose to go play football instead.
He then transferred to Florida for two seasons, 2018-19, switching to tight end. He played in 25 games during that time, making nine catches for 108 yards.
Krull then transferred to Pitt for his final two seasons, 2020-21. He only played in one game in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, suffering a injury that would keep him out the rest of the year.
The 6-foot-7 tight end showed his talents and athleticism in 2021, as he played in all 14 games, starting 11, as he helped the Panthers win their first ACC Championship and to make the Peach Bowl.
He caught 38 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns that season, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. His work with then freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew played a big role in Pitt's passing attack, which Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett led and Biletnikoff winner wide receiver Jordan Addison also heavily contributed to.
Krull didn't receive a selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the New Orleans Saints signed him as a undrafted free agent (UDFA). He spent time on the practice squad and then made the active roster, playing in 11 snaps on the road against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in Week 13.
The Saints waived him in August 2023, but the Broncos signed him to their practice squad. The Broncos gave Krull a great deal of chances last season, playing him in eight games and starting him twice, in losses to the Houston Texans in Week 13 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, both on the road.
He made eight catches on 14 targets, for 95 yards and one touchdown, which he grabbed in a loss to the New England Patriots at home in Week 16.
Krull saw the most action of his NFL career in the 2024 season, as he played in the final 13 games of the regular season, with two starts, and played in the AFC Wild Card Round, his first playoff game.
He finished the campaign with 19 receptions for 152 yards on 23 targets.
