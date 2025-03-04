Pitt Football Hosting 2026 4-Star WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue looking for new wide receiver recruits and will host one of the top players at the position this summer.
Larry Miles, a Class of 2026 recruit, spoke with Tom Loy of 247Sports and announced that he will make an official visit to Pitt on June 5, the first weekend of the month.
"It's the relationships with the coaches," Miles said to Loy. "The OC, the receivers coach, they have been on me heavy. I really like that staff."
Miles will also visit Kentucky on June 13 and Louisville on June 20 and may also add visits the weekends of May 30-June 1 and June 27-29.
Loy predicts that Miles has Louisville as his top school right now, but that all three schools have a shot at landing him, especially with how the official visits go.
Miles plays wide receiver for Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. and had a sensational junior season. He caught 68 passes for 1,204 yards, 17.7 yards per reception, and 10 touchdowns, second best on his team in all categories.
His play helped Jones High School finish with a 14-1 record on the season, losing in the Florida Class 4A State Championship Game to American Heritage, 40-31.
Miles, who stands around 6-foot, possesses great speed right off the snap, excelling as a slot receiver. He has breakaway quickness, with defensive backs not having any chance of catching up to him, and is a fantastic route runner, finding gaps and spaces in order to get open for a reception.
Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell offered Miles back on Oct. 19 and will hope that this official visit brings him in as a future contributor for the program.
Miles holds numerous Power 4 offers, including ACC schools in Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF and West Virginia, plus SEC schools in Arkansas and Missouri.
Rivals ranks Miles as a four-star in the Class of 2026, No. 8 wide receiver, No. 31 recruit in Florida and No. 213 in the country. 247Sports and On3 both rank him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 110 at his position and No. 69 in the state, while On3 ranks him No. 63 wide receiver and No. 58 in Florida.
Pitt also is hosting six other wide receivers in the Class of 2026 on official visits, along with Miles.
This includes Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburgh, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla., Nyqir Helton from Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss. and Santana Carlos from Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
