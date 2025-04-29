Dynamic Receiver Adds Pitt Panthers to Top 5
When Ayson Theus visited the Pitt Panthers last month, it was unclear if he was truly giving the ACC school a serious look.
The primary reason for traveling from Texas to Pennsylvania last month was to compete in a 7-on-7 tournament with teammate Angelo Renda. So, was Theus legitimately considering Pitt or was he simply tagging along with the 2026 Pittsburgh quarterback commit?
If his announcement on Monday is any indication of where the Panthers sit with the dynamic receiver, it seems he's giving Pitt a fair shake. The three-star prospect went public with his final five college options, including Pitt alongside Arizona, Oregon State, TCU, and Utah.
Similar to Renda, Theus plays his varsity ball in one of the most prominent, successful programs in the state of Texas - Duncanville High School. Over the last three seasons, the Dallas-area squad has finished in the Top 10 in the national high school football rankings, per MaxPreps (No. 6 last season).
Last season, in concert with five-star Alabama quarterback signee Keelon Russell, Theus notched 58 catches for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns, tacking on 13 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
He's the ultimate gadget play guy, a versatile playmaker at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. Whether Theus is operating out of the slot, split out wide, shifting to the backfield, or returning kids, his speed in the low-4.4 to high-4.3 range, super-agile, stop-on-a-dime ability combine for a productive weapon.
For those who know anything about Pitt's offensive coordinator, Kade Bell has a track record of converting players like Theus into consistent playmakers at the college level.
Look no further than the way Coach Bell has weaponized another 5-foot-8 speedster in all-purpose back Desmond Reid.
While missing time periodically through the fall, Reid finished 34 yards short of 1,000 rushing yards along with 52 catches for 579 yards. While Reid is a running back by trade and Theus is a slot receiver on paper, there appear to be a lot of similarities between the two athletically.
Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see who emerges as the final contenders down the stretch.
Theus will kick off a string of official visits a month from now, starting with Oklahoma State on May 29-31, traveling to Utah a week later (June 6-8) followed by a return to Pittsburgh (June 12-14), wrapping up the circuit thereafter in Arizona (June 20-22).
He'll be one of several prospects from Texas taking official visits at Pitt on June 12-14. Offensive lineman Day'jon Moore (Willis), quarterback Corey Dailey (Seguin), linebacker Reilarean Phillips (Houston), and edge rusher Obinna Umeh (Houston) will also be on campus at that time.
A week earlier, Angelo Renda will also be traveling from Texas to Pittsburgh for his official visit (June 5-7). Coincidentally, the Southlake Carroll rising senior mentioned Theus among two Duncanville standouts during a discussion with Inside the Panthers.
"We've got (2026 tight end) Zach Turner from Duncanville, he's in my area, and Ace [Theus] from Duncanville I'm trying to get," Renda said.
Stay tuned to Inside the Panthers On SI as we track the ongoing recruitments in the 2026 cycle.
