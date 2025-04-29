Dynamic Receiver Adds Pitt Panthers to Top 5

BREAKING: 3⭐️ WR Ace Theus has announced his Top 5 schools!



Theus, a 5’9”, 170-pound WR from Duncanville, TX, is currently ranked among the top 80 receivers in the 2026 class. A true speed threat, Theus has verified times of 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.65 seconds in… pic.twitter.com/lajCZZ4v3D