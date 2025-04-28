Pitt Basketball Lands 7-Foot Canadian Center
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have added a high school recruit to their team for next season, who hails from Canada.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Pitt landed the commitment of 7-foot center Kieran Mullen from Vancouver.
Mullen played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn. a school in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC).
He held offers from Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Montana State and Seattle. Pitt also visited him back on Sept. 6, 2024, according to Derek Murray.
Mullen is a mobile big man that loves attacking the rim, throwing down a ferocious slam or using his foot work and executing a nice finger roll at the basket. He also is dominant on defense, grabbing rebounds and blocking shots with ease, and shoots well from mid-range.
247Sports ranks Mullen as a three-star in the Class of 2025 and the No. 53 center in the nation.
Tipton reported that Mullen will redshirt this upcoming season, so he will not feature for the Panthers in their next campaign.
He is one of two incoming freshmen in the Class of 2025 for Pitt, alongside four-star guard Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
Pitt lost five players to the transfer portal following the end of the season. This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoreeJaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr., who transferred to Evansville, plus twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt also signed all four transfers they previously committed, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
