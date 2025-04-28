Panthers Claim Former Pitt DB Off Waivers
PITTSBURGH — The Carolina Panthers have brought on a former Pitt player in a recent transaction.
Ryan McFadden of ESPN reported that Carolina claimed Las Vegas Raiders cornerback M.J. Devonshire off of waivers.
Devonshire started out his collegiate football career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa native returned home for the next three seasons, where he revamped his career, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He played in 13 games as a reserve cornerback in the 2021 season, making 18 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and five passes defended. His play helped Pitt win their first ever ACC Championship that season and to make an appearance in the Peach Bowl.
Devonshire played in all 13 games in 2022, with nine starts at cornerback and serving as the primary punt returner. He made 34 tackles (23 solo), three interceptions and 11 passes defended, while returning 25 punts for 245 yards and one touchdown, earning All-ACC punt returner honors.
He had two important plays that season, including a pick-six for the go-ahead score in the 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in the season opener and returning a punt for a touchdown against Rhode Island.
Devonshire played in all 12 games in his final season in 2023, with nine starts, making 32 tackles (18 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and led the team with four interceptions.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2023 at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game.
Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
He finished his time with Pitt with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups.
The Raiders selected Pitt Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire with the No. 229 pick in the Seventh Round.
He originally made the 53-man roster as of the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Aug. 27, but they chose to cut him the day later. They would then sign him back to the practice squad on Aug. 30.
The Raiders waived him on April 25, allowing the Panthers to claim him and bring him on.
Carolina has one former Pitt player in defensive end Patrick Jones II, who they signed as a free agent on a two-year, $20 million deal in March.
