Texas Receiver Visiting Pitt Panthers This Weekend
A big-time playmaker out of the Lone Star State will visit the Pitt Panthers this weekend.
A 7-on-7 teammate of Pitt quarterback commit Angelo Renda, one of his favorite targets, Ayson Theus will be attending a spring practice and visiting campus as a recruiting guest on Saturday.
Theus is a dynamic slot receiver, return specialist, and all-around weapon at Duncanville High School, one of the best programs not only in the state of Texas but across the country, too.
Last year, the Panthers finished No. 6 in the national high school football rankings via MaxPreps, a 13-1-0 program. It marked the third consecutive Top 10 national finish, the sixth Top 10 placement over the last seven years, and the seventh consecutive season with a ranking not lower than No. 21 overall.
Duncanville has a massive attendance of more than 4,500 students. Last season, Theus competed alongside some of the best prospects in the country, including 2025 recruits in Keelon Russell, a five-star Alabama quarterback signee ranked No. 2 overall nationally, and the No. 9 overall prospect in five-star Oregon receiver signee Dakorien Moore.
In the 2024-25 season, Theus recorded 58 catches for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdown with 13 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Alongside Pitt, his offer list includes Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Maryland, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Utah, Wisconsin, and many others.
With one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas committed to Pitt in Angelo Renda, Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell is loading up on speed across the skill positions. Last Friday, quick-and-twitchy receiver Dylan Wester out of Florida committed to Pitt.
Earlier in the month, receiver Jacob Thomas and all-purpose back Tyler Reid both committed to Pitt, 2027 recruits who both own 10.6 speed.
Theus, a three-star recruit, fits the same category, a multi-purpose weapon on offense.
