Emerging Safety Thrives in Pitt Spring Camp
Whether it was his play as a rotational strong safety or on special teams for the Pitt Panthers, Cruce Brookins got his feet wet last season.
As an in-state prospect out of Steel Valley High School located in Homestead, Brookins served as a two-way player. He was a defensive back who also starred as a dual-threat quarterback with 785 yards and seven touchdowns passing and 1,663 yards and 43 touchdowns rushing along with 41 total tackles and seven interceptions as a senior.
Among a handful of offers, his recruitment boiled down to Pittsburgh and West Virginia. So, it was fitting when he logged the first interception of his college career in the Backyard Brawl as the Mountaineers traveled to Pennsylvania last fall.
As a reserve player, Brookins finished the season with 35 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.
It seems the former three-star recruit is building from that momentum in a significant way this off-season.
“Cruce Brookins is doing a heck of a job,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in Monday’s press conference available on YouTube. “I think midway through the year he hit a little freshman wall last year. I asked him that about two weeks ago.
“He made the comment, 'It's a long season.'
“You know, you think about a high school player coming out and jumping in and playing a lot, especially on third down, and I think he's got four turnover stickers. He's had a great spring so far. So, (knocks on wood), keep that up. Cruce is looking good.”
How is Brookins emerging at a high rate this off-season?
Narduzzi pointed to the variety of key situations he faced last season as a redshirt freshman.
“I think it's just time and experience, right? I wish he was playing at the end of the year like he's playing right now,” Narduzzi said. “Just confidence, and it's wear and tear, and week after week.
“It's the same thing in the NFL. You look at the lengths of an NFL season. It's a lot of football. It's a lot of meetings, it's a lot of locked-in. So, he's been great.”
When asked which defensive players sparked the energy that led to defensive dominance during Saturday’s live scrimmage, once again, Brookins came up.
“On the defense, I think it starts with Kyle Louis. (Cruce) Brookins brings it. Ghost (Isaiah Neal) brings it on the D-Line,” Narduzzi said. “I think there's a lot of guys. Defense is just different. They get to go attack and react and all those things. I think it's always easier to have more energy on defense.”
With both starting safeties Donovan McMillon and P.J. O’Brien no longer on the roster, Brookins will be a vital member of the Pittsburgh defense in the fall.
