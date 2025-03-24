Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'Defense Won the Scrimmage'
Monday’s press conference created the first opportunity for the head coach and multiple Pitt Panthers to address the media regarding the live scrimmage that took place on Saturday.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi opened the press conference by addressing the poor weather conditions at Acrisure Stadium that day, describing the particularly ‘windy’ and ‘cold’ atmosphere.
“...Matter of fact, I've never seen it probably as windy as it was,” Narduzzi said in the segment available on YouTube. “It was gusty. Wasn't easy to throw the ball...The metal benches that we have on the sideline on game day blew over like several times.
“I think they even blew over with a heavy Gatorade jug on them. But we got some really good work in there. Was great to get some of the young guys, some of the new guys in that stadium to see what they had.
Narduzzi made clear which side of the ball was the most dominant on Saturday.
“Defense won the scrimmage,” Narduzzi said. “I would say we got about 45 plays with the ones and twos on both sides of the ball. So, it means some good reps there. 45 with ones, 45 with the twos, and got another 25 with the threes out there, having three solid groups get work.”
“I think everybody's got a plan until they get hit,” Narduzzi added. “It's live the whole time…The defense was cranked up. The defense played with a lot of energy too. So, I would say whoever wins that scrimmage, it's going to be based on turnovers, and it's going to be based on energy.
“The defense got the turnovers and they had the energy. I think anytime the whole practice is live, the defense gets cranked up and the offense is looking like we haven't done much of that. So, they'll be much more prepared for the Saturday coming up.”
In a scrimmage clip spanning just over one minute released across social media platforms, linebacker Kyle Louis and safeties Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre were shown intercepting passes.
“I think we had a good day. Again, defense won it. Defense played well,” Narduzzi said. “Still had some busts that we didn't take advantage of offensively. And like I always say, you lose a scrimmage when you turn the ball over.
“So, we turned the ball over on offense, and primarily, was the reason we lost it. I thought the offense ran the ball pretty good, especially the ones. I think they averaged, like, 4.3 or 4.5 yards per carry. But the passing game wasn't where it needed to be.”
As for who provided the most energy, sparking the defensive side of the ball, Coach Narduzzi singled out a few players.
“On the defense, I think it starts with Kyle Louis. (Cruce) Brookins brings it. Ghost (Isaiah Neal) brings it on the D-Line,” Narduzzi said. “I think there's a lot of guys. Defense is just different. They get to go attack and react and all those things. I think it's always easier to have more energy on defense.
“At this point…in spring ball, the offense is always going to be behind the defense any place I've ever been.”
