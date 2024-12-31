Pitt DB Departs for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost another defensive back to the transfer portal, as the roster shakeup continues following the end of the season.
Redshirt junior defensive back Tamarion Crumpley announced on Twitter that he entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Panthers.
Crumpley hails from Cincinnati and played for Winton Woods High School, leading his team to a 9-1 record in the Ohio Division II Playoffs. He earned a number of honors for his play, including Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSWA), Division II All-State (second team), All-Southwest Ohio District (first team and All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference (first team).
He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 69 cornerback and No. 34 in Ohio and Rivals ranked him No. 68 at his position and No. 32 in his state.
Crumpley initially committed to Minnesota on April 20, 2020, but would decommit on June 30. He then committed to Pitt on Dec. 16 and signed his National Letter of Intent.
He didn't play in any games as a true freshman in 2021, redshirting and serving as a member of the first ACC Championship team at Pitt. He also didn't see any action in 2022.
Crumpley played in all 12 games in the 2023 season, seeing three games on defense vs. Wofford in Week 1 at home and then Notre Dame in Week 9 and Syracuse in Week 11 on the road.
He played in 170 snaps in 11 games for the Panthers this past season, with six tackles (five solo). He also made a pick-six in the 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State at home in Week 11.
Crumpley is the fourth defensive back that has left the Panthers for the transfer portal, including fellow redshirt junior Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
He is also one of 10 players on defense for Pitt who transferred out, including defensive linemen in redshirt juniors Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt freshmanDavid Ojiegbe, redshirt sophomore/walk-on Thomas Aden, who went to Kent State, and freshmanSincere Edwards, plus sophomore linebackerJordan Bass.
Crumpley is also one of 19 players from the Panthers who have left for the transfer portal, with nine players on offense also doing so.
This inlcudes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Starting CB Leaves for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Athletics Receives Million Dollar Donation
- Former Pitt QB Received Multiple Pain Injections During Eagles Game
- Pitt Football Offers FCS Transfer DB
- Pitt Volleyball OH Torrey Stafford Enters Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt