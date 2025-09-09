Four Pitt Players Named to ACC Team of the Week
The Pitt Panthers coming off a 45-17 victory against Central Michigan over the weekend, and four players have been honored for their efforts in the win.
Center Lyndon Cooper, defensive tackle Isaiah Neal, defensive tackle Nick James and linebacker Braylan Lovelace have been named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week, PFF College announced on Tuesday.
Cooper anchored an offensive line that allowed just one sack against the Chips, and Neal, James and Lovelace helped limit a strong rushing attack to just 1-yard per carry - and clamped down late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Cooper, according to PFF, played 53 snaps and graded out as the Panthers' highest-ranked offensive lineman. He didn't allow a single pressure against the Chips.
Neal and James were impactful up the middle of the defense for the Panthers. Neal played 27 snaps and racked up four pressures and two hurries - getting to the quarterback once. James played 33 snaps and didn't record a sack but did rack up two quarterback hits.
Lovelace had seven tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss and three run stops against the Chips.
Pitt limited Central Michigan to just 217 yards of offense, including 40 rushing yards on 41 carries - one week after the Chips racked up 236 rushing yards against San Jose State.
Pitt had a strong showing across the board against Central Michigan, and a handful of players could've earned additional honors. Eli Holstein threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns, Poppi Williams scored two touchdowns through the air and Zach Crothers recorded two tackles for loss and a sack-and-a-half. And that's without mentioning preseason All-Americans Desmond Reid and Kyle Louis.
With the "easier" portion of the schedule now in the books, going 2-0 against FCS and Group of Five competition, the schedule picks up with West Virginia this weekend. And then ACC play begins following the bye week.
Pitt will need its stars to continue to play well if the high-scoring performances and dominant run defense performances are to continue.
