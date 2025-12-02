Inside The Panthers

PFF Snap Counts Reveal Pitt's Recent Injury Struggles

The Pitt Panthers were missing several key players in the loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers struggled mightily against the Miami Hurricanes in the final week of the regular season.

The Panthers were expected to return several key players on both sides of the ball, based on the pregame injury report, but it never came to fruition as only one player appeared in the loss.

This week's Pro Football Focus snap counts reflect those absences due to the number of depth players that played and the noticeable number of snap counts from non-starters at some positions.

Quarteback

Mason Heintschel — 55 snaps (39 PASS, 1 PBLK, 2 RUN, 13 RBLK)
Eli Holstein — 1 snap (1 RBLK)

Running back

Ja'Kyrian Turner — 39 snaps (23 PASS, 5 PBLK, 10 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 10 snaps (6 pass, 3 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Justin Cook — 7 snaps (6 PASS, 1 RUN)

Wide Receiver

Caturus "Blue" Hicks — 49 snaps (33 PASS, 1 PBLK, 15 RBLK)
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. — 48 snaps (35 PASS, 13 RBLK)
Censere Lee — 33 snaps (23 PASS, 1 PBLK, 9 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 22 snaps (15 PASS, 7 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 7 snaps (5 PASS, 2 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 7 snaps (6 PASS, 1 RBLK)
Tony Kinsler — 1 snaps (1 PASS)

Tight End

Justin Holmes — 33 snaps (20 PASS, 7 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 14 snaps (10 PASS, 1 PBLK, 3 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 10 snaps (8 PASS, 2 RBLK)

Offensive Line

BJ Williams — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Jeff Persi — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)

Offensive Takeaways

Desmond Reid and Ryan Carretta were expected to return for Pitt when they were both removed from the ACC Availability prior to kickoff. However, neither played and missed their second consecutive game.

Ja'Kyrian Turner was the lead back for the Panthers with 39 snaps and Justin Cook saw a few snaps for Senior Day. Pat Narduzzi discussed after the game what went into Reid's absence.

"It was kind of game time, and he just couldn't go," Narduzzi said. "He's a Miami guy, wanted to go, but just didn't feel good. Didn't feel like he could help the team based on how he felt. I was disappointed. You've got one play in you? It's his Senior Day. He said, 'Coach, I don't think so.' It's sad. Sad for Senior Day."

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kendall Stanley started in place for Carretta and allowed just one pressure. Like Reid, Carretta has yet to return after suffering an injury against Notre Dame.

Kenny Johnson also did not play as much as he usually does, with just 22 snaps. It is unknown why exactly. He was spotted on the sideline with his helmet off, but didn't appear to be nursing any injury.

Defensive End

Isaiah Neal — 64 snaps (31 RDEF, 33 PRSH)
Blaine Spires — 30 snaps (15 RDEF, 14 PRSH, 1 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 29 snaps (16 RDEF, 13 PRSH)
Jaeden Moore — 21 snaps (7RDEF, 14 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 18 snaps (10 RDEF, 8 PRSH)
Jimmy Scott — 5 snaps (2 RDEF, 3 PRSH)

Defensive Tackle

Francis Brewu — 43 snaps (20 RDEF, 23 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 42 snaps (21 RDEF, 21 PRSH)
Nick James — 35 snaps (14 RDEF, 21 PRSH)
Torian Chester — 2 snaps (1 RDEF, 1 PRSH)

Linebacker

Braylan Lovelace — 72 snaps (34 RDEF, 5 PRSH, 33 COV)
Rasheem Biles — 71 snaps (33 RDEF, 15 PRSH, 23 COV)
Kyle Louis — 66 snaps (30 RDEF, 5 PRSH, 31 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 6 snaps (4 RDEF, 2 COV)
Davin Brewton — 1 snaps (1 RDEF)

Cornerback

Tamon Lynum — 41 snaps (17 RDEF, 24 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 39 snaps (17 RDEF, 22 COV)
Rashad Battle — 39 snaps (18 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 20 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 19 snaps (12 RDEF, 7 COV)
Zion Ferguson — 2 snaps (2 RDEF)

Safety

Javon McIntyre — 60 snaps (30 RDEF, 30 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 50 snaps (24 RDEF, 26 COV)
Kavir Bains Marquez — 36 snaps (14 RDEF, 22 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 1 snap (1 RDEF)

Defensive Takeaways

Sean FitzSimmons missed his third consecutive game after being upgraded to a game-time decision. He did not dress for pregame warmups and never appeared in the game.

Francis Brewu was the only player who was removed from the injury report and played. He recorded three tackles and one for a loss in 43 snaps.

Defensive end Jimmy Scott was also injured early in the game and did not play more than five snaps the entire game. Isaiah Neal played the bulk of the snaps, while Blaine Spires, Joey Zelinsky, Jaeden Moore and Nate Temple rotated throughout the game.

Mitchell Corcoran
Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

