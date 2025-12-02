PFF Snap Counts Reveal Pitt's Recent Injury Struggles
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers struggled mightily against the Miami Hurricanes in the final week of the regular season.
The Panthers were expected to return several key players on both sides of the ball, based on the pregame injury report, but it never came to fruition as only one player appeared in the loss.
This week's Pro Football Focus snap counts reflect those absences due to the number of depth players that played and the noticeable number of snap counts from non-starters at some positions.
Quarteback
Mason Heintschel — 55 snaps (39 PASS, 1 PBLK, 2 RUN, 13 RBLK)
Eli Holstein — 1 snap (1 RBLK)
Running back
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 39 snaps (23 PASS, 5 PBLK, 10 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 10 snaps (6 pass, 3 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Justin Cook — 7 snaps (6 PASS, 1 RUN)
Wide Receiver
Caturus "Blue" Hicks — 49 snaps (33 PASS, 1 PBLK, 15 RBLK)
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. — 48 snaps (35 PASS, 13 RBLK)
Censere Lee — 33 snaps (23 PASS, 1 PBLK, 9 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 22 snaps (15 PASS, 7 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 7 snaps (5 PASS, 2 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 7 snaps (6 PASS, 1 RBLK)
Tony Kinsler — 1 snaps (1 PASS)
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 33 snaps (20 PASS, 7 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 14 snaps (10 PASS, 1 PBLK, 3 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 10 snaps (8 PASS, 2 RBLK)
Offensive Line
BJ Williams — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Jeff Persi — 56 snaps (40 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Offensive Takeaways
Desmond Reid and Ryan Carretta were expected to return for Pitt when they were both removed from the ACC Availability prior to kickoff. However, neither played and missed their second consecutive game.
Ja'Kyrian Turner was the lead back for the Panthers with 39 snaps and Justin Cook saw a few snaps for Senior Day. Pat Narduzzi discussed after the game what went into Reid's absence.
"It was kind of game time, and he just couldn't go," Narduzzi said. "He's a Miami guy, wanted to go, but just didn't feel good. Didn't feel like he could help the team based on how he felt. I was disappointed. You've got one play in you? It's his Senior Day. He said, 'Coach, I don't think so.' It's sad. Sad for Senior Day."
Kendall Stanley started in place for Carretta and allowed just one pressure. Like Reid, Carretta has yet to return after suffering an injury against Notre Dame.
Kenny Johnson also did not play as much as he usually does, with just 22 snaps. It is unknown why exactly. He was spotted on the sideline with his helmet off, but didn't appear to be nursing any injury.
Defensive End
Isaiah Neal — 64 snaps (31 RDEF, 33 PRSH)
Blaine Spires — 30 snaps (15 RDEF, 14 PRSH, 1 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 29 snaps (16 RDEF, 13 PRSH)
Jaeden Moore — 21 snaps (7RDEF, 14 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 18 snaps (10 RDEF, 8 PRSH)
Jimmy Scott — 5 snaps (2 RDEF, 3 PRSH)
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu — 43 snaps (20 RDEF, 23 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 42 snaps (21 RDEF, 21 PRSH)
Nick James — 35 snaps (14 RDEF, 21 PRSH)
Torian Chester — 2 snaps (1 RDEF, 1 PRSH)
Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace — 72 snaps (34 RDEF, 5 PRSH, 33 COV)
Rasheem Biles — 71 snaps (33 RDEF, 15 PRSH, 23 COV)
Kyle Louis — 66 snaps (30 RDEF, 5 PRSH, 31 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 6 snaps (4 RDEF, 2 COV)
Davin Brewton — 1 snaps (1 RDEF)
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum — 41 snaps (17 RDEF, 24 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 39 snaps (17 RDEF, 22 COV)
Rashad Battle — 39 snaps (18 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 20 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 19 snaps (12 RDEF, 7 COV)
Zion Ferguson — 2 snaps (2 RDEF)
Safety
Javon McIntyre — 60 snaps (30 RDEF, 30 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 50 snaps (24 RDEF, 26 COV)
Kavir Bains Marquez — 36 snaps (14 RDEF, 22 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 1 snap (1 RDEF)
Defensive Takeaways
Sean FitzSimmons missed his third consecutive game after being upgraded to a game-time decision. He did not dress for pregame warmups and never appeared in the game.
Francis Brewu was the only player who was removed from the injury report and played. He recorded three tackles and one for a loss in 43 snaps.
Defensive end Jimmy Scott was also injured early in the game and did not play more than five snaps the entire game. Isaiah Neal played the bulk of the snaps, while Blaine Spires, Joey Zelinsky, Jaeden Moore and Nate Temple rotated throughout the game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Three Post-Season Bowl Projections for Pitt
- Four Takeaways From Pitt's Uninspiring Loss to No. 12 Miami
- Pitt Freshman QB Breaks Down Offensive Struggles vs. No. 12 Miami
- Reflecting on Pitt's Top Regular Season Moments of 2025
- Pitt's Defense Overwhelmed by Miami's Star Freshman WR
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt