Pitt Athletics Takes Over NIL Collective Responsibilities
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will make a big change in how they support their student-athletes financially going forward.
Pitt athletics announced in a press release on Sept. 9 that it will take over Alliance 412 , the University's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective, which will cease operations at the end of the month on Sept. 30.
"This transition reflects Pitt Athletics' forward-thinking approach, recognizing what will be required to fuel competitive success," the release said. "Consolidating efforts directly within the athletics department will allow Panther student-athletes to leverage a comprehensive ecosystem of tools to drive valid business purpose NIL deals."
The release also called this acquisition "a bold step forward in shaping the future of NIL at the University of Pittsburgh today" and that this will bring "unifying support for Panther student-athletes into one streamlined and powerful platform."
"Alliance 412 has been instrumental in helping Pitt navigate the early years of NIL, and we are incredibly grateful for the vision of Chris Bickell and the countless supporters who stood behind it," Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in the release. "Now, as the industry evolves, Pitt must be aggressive and intentional in resourcing our student-athletes and coaches. Now that there are clearer guidelines from the College Sports Commission, bringing NIL strategy under our roof positions us to attack this new era head-on and deliver championship results."
Alliance 412 was founded in 2021 by Pitt alumnus, donor and CEO of Well Hive, Chris Bickell, who made a $20 million donation. The release added that Alliance 412 has created a foundation for Pitt's NIL success and "That foundation will now be built upon and expanded as Pitt Athletics centralizes strategy, resources and business partnerships to maximize the post-House Settlement landscape."
The House v. NCAA $2.8 billion settlement was passed in June, allowing schools to begin paying their athletes directly, known more colloquially as "revenue sharing." The settlement consisted of three different antitrust lawsuits that claimed the NCAA was illegally stunting the earning power of college athletes.
College revenue sharing allows colleges and universities to make direct payments to athletes and they can share as much as $20.5 million per academic year.
"Allen and I share a vision for where Pitt must go to compete at the highest levels," Bickell said in the release. "This is about ensuring our student-athletes and coaches have every advantage. I'm fully invested in Pitt's plan and am excited to see Panther Nation rally behind it."
Former Senior Associate Athletics Director of Development, Major Gifts, Pat Bostick, has now been appointed to Senior Associate AD for NIL Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. His role will involve creating brand partnerships and NIL opportunities for Pitt student-athletes to give the university a competitive advantage.
Pitt Sports Marketing, JMI Sports, will also team up with Pitt Athletics to collaborate with local, regional and national businesses to further extend NIL opportunities to Pitt student-athletes.
Alliance 412 will continue operations until Sept. 30, and all members should transition their support to a fully tax-deductible contribution through Pitt Athletics to unlock "enhanced" Panther Club benefits. Current Alliance 412 members will receive more information from the collective on how to transfer their membership.
