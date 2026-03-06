Four Pitt Players to Miss Spring Practices

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will be without four players this spring due to injuries sustained during the 2025 season.

Those players are redshirt sophomore defensive end Zach Crothers, sixth-year senior guard Keith Gouveia, redshirt sophomore cornerback Nigel Maynard and redshirt junior linebacker Jayden Bonsu, Pat Narduzzi announced after practice on March 6.

Narduzzi also mentioned keeping a close eye on redshirt freshman running back Jaylin Brown as he continues to recover from an injury he suffered in high school.

Narduzzi said that Brown is practicing but is not allowed to participate in full-contact yet.

Four Players to Sit Out This Spring

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Gouveia was the only starter in 2025 from the list of injured players. He suffered an obviously serious knee injury in the Week 5 game against Louisville when he was carted off with a large brace covering his entire leg.

Luckily for Gouveia, it was just the fourth game of the season, meaning he was granted another year of eligibility because of his injury.

"He's doing great," Narduzzi said. "Obviously, he got his extra year of eligibility. He'll be ready to go."

Gouveia will be an important piece returning from an offensive line that no longer has starters Lyndon Cooper and Jeff Persi.

Crothers, too, suffered a season-ending injury against Louisville. He was having a strong season up until that point. He recorded 15 tackles, three for a loss and 1.5 sacks in just four games.

Narduzzi said that he put Crothers in at defensive end during the pass skeleton period in today's practice just to get him lined up and read the signals from the sidelines.

"He had the biggest smile on his face," Narduzzi said.

Maynard and Bonsu both suffered Achilles injuries last season, Narduzzi announced.

Bonsu transferred to Pitt from Ohio State last spring, but has yet to play a snap of college football. He spent two years with the Buckeyes and never appeared in a game. He and Jeremiah Marcelin were two key depth linebackers heading into the 2025 season, but suffered injuries over the summer.

Maynard played a career-high five games before suffering his injury last season. He did not appear in any games as a freshman in 2024.

Narduzzi said that he expects to have Maynard and Bonsu back by the summer.

"They're getting back and are on track to be where we want them to," Narduzzi said.

