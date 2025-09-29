Inside The Panthers

Pitt OL Suffers Season-Ending Injury

This Pitt Panthers offensive lineman was injured in the Week 5 game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — Starting Pitt Panthers left guard Keith Gouveia will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an injury, Pat Narduzzi announced in a press conference.

Gouveia was rolled up on in the third quarter of the Week 5 game against Louisville. He was carted off the field with a splint covering his entire right leg.

This was expected after the team released the depth chart against Boston College, ahead of Narduzzi's press conference. Gouveia was not listed on the depth chart for the first time this season.

Ryan Carretta was listed as the starting left guard with Jackson Brown as his backup. Isaiah Montgomery was moved to backup center and Tai Ray was moved to backup right guard.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Gouveia earned the starting left guard job over the summer and was one of the more veteran players on the offensive line.

He stands at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. Gouveia had a team-high 177 snaps entering the Louisville game and allowed three pressures, a hurry and two sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also had the second-highest pass blocking grade on the team against the Cardinals, prior to his injury.

Gouveia transferred to Pitt following four seasons at Richmond, where he played in 33 games and started 24 at left guard. He was a part of a Richmond offense that averaged 27.2 points per game and 380.4 yards per game. Spiders also allowed just 16 sacks in Gouveia's final season with the program.

Gouveia was also a three-year starter at Sherando High School in Virginia, and helped lead his team to three District Championships and a Regional Championship.

The Panthers' offensive line was coming off a rough Week 3 performance against West Virginia. They allowed six sacks and 15 pressures. They weren't much better against Louisville either.

Pitt allowed 18 pressures, 12 hurries, four quarterback hits and two sacks against the Cardinals. The run game was ineffective as well. Pitt rushed for just 80 yards on 23 carries for a 3.5 yards per carry clip. Against West Virginia, the Panthers rushed 34 times for 46 yards at a 1.4 yards per carry average.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football