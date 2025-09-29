Pitt OL Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH — Starting Pitt Panthers left guard Keith Gouveia will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an injury, Pat Narduzzi announced in a press conference.
Gouveia was rolled up on in the third quarter of the Week 5 game against Louisville. He was carted off the field with a splint covering his entire right leg.
This was expected after the team released the depth chart against Boston College, ahead of Narduzzi's press conference. Gouveia was not listed on the depth chart for the first time this season.
Ryan Carretta was listed as the starting left guard with Jackson Brown as his backup. Isaiah Montgomery was moved to backup center and Tai Ray was moved to backup right guard.
Gouveia earned the starting left guard job over the summer and was one of the more veteran players on the offensive line.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. Gouveia had a team-high 177 snaps entering the Louisville game and allowed three pressures, a hurry and two sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also had the second-highest pass blocking grade on the team against the Cardinals, prior to his injury.
Gouveia transferred to Pitt following four seasons at Richmond, where he played in 33 games and started 24 at left guard. He was a part of a Richmond offense that averaged 27.2 points per game and 380.4 yards per game. Spiders also allowed just 16 sacks in Gouveia's final season with the program.
Gouveia was also a three-year starter at Sherando High School in Virginia, and helped lead his team to three District Championships and a Regional Championship.
The Panthers' offensive line was coming off a rough Week 3 performance against West Virginia. They allowed six sacks and 15 pressures. They weren't much better against Louisville either.
Pitt allowed 18 pressures, 12 hurries, four quarterback hits and two sacks against the Cardinals. The run game was ineffective as well. Pitt rushed for just 80 yards on 23 carries for a 3.5 yards per carry clip. Against West Virginia, the Panthers rushed 34 times for 46 yards at a 1.4 yards per carry average.
