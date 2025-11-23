How Pitt Can Get Into ACC Championship Game
PITTSBURGH - With a win vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech, the Pitt Panthers have set themselves up for one last push at the ACC championship.
Pitt has to win. That's the most important part. The Panthers don't control their own destiny, so a win at noon against No. 13 Miami sets the stage.
How Pitt Makes the Title Game
As it stands, Pitt is tied for first in the ACC at 6-1, but SMU and Virginia hold tie-breakers over the Panthers. So, Pitt needs to win and either needs SMU to lose to Cal or Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech. If that all happens, the Panthers will qualify for the title game.
SMU and Virginia control their own destiny. Pitt doesn't. But the Panthers are still alive.
"What a football game you guys got a chance to witness," Narduzzi said. "Incredible job by our guys going on the road. It's a really good football team, obviously the number one offense in the country. Probably held them to probably the second best on the year as far as total yards. And I'll go back, that's a really good football team. (Haynes) King made some real plays again today in the second half, especially. I thought our defense was dominant in the first half, our offense was dominant in the first half. And just couldn't be happier for those guys in that room, the hard work they put in. It's not easy on the road anywhere in the ACC, to come out and do that was great."
Narduzzi drew headlines for his comment in the buildup to the loss to Notre Dame last weekend, but at the end of the day, his message - no matter how poorly worded - was right. The result against the Fighting Irish doesn't impact conference play.
First Step Complete
The Panthers needed to beat Georgia Tech and Miami to have a chance for a berth in the title game. They've handled the first part.
The loss to Notre Dame could have set the Panthers back immensely, derailed what had turned into a promising season in one afternoon, but instead, they bounced back. Narduzzi had faith the entire way.
"Same thing I see every day in the locker room," Narduzzi said. "These guys, they just play the next play. Things didn't go our way a week ago. We had opportunities, we didn't even finish. But our guys, they're gonna step up and play the next game.
"I mean, talking about must wins, this was a must win. And our guys came down and got it done. So it just tells you the resilience our guys have, the belief they have in each other. We talked about it all week. We were gonna go down to The A and get a win, and they did."
