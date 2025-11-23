Game Time Announced for Pitt Finale vs. Miami
PITTSBURGH - While a win won't secure a berth in the ACC championship, the Pitt Panthers have a lot to play for next weekend.
If Pitt is able to knock off Miami next weekend, and receive a bit of help across the ACC, the Panthers could be headed down to Charlotte, N.C. for the title game. But first, they have to beat Miami. And Pitt will kick off vs. Miami on Nov. 29 at noon on ABC.
Additional information will be released this week — after the game was given a six-day hold, considering the importance of the matchup.
Pitt is coming off a 42-28 upset vs. Georgia Tech, winning the first of two must-win games on the road, and Pat Narduzzi is obviously proud of the effort.
"What a football game you guys got a chance to witness," Narduzzi said. "Incredible job by our guys going on the road. It's a really good football team, obviously the number one offense in the country. Probably held them to probably the second best on the year as far as total yards. And I'll go back, that's a really good football team. (Haynes) King made some real plays again today in the second half, especially. I thought our defense was dominant in the first half, our offense was dominant in the first half. And just couldn't be happier for those guys in that room, the hard work they put in. It's not easy on the road anywhere in the ACC, to come out and do that was great."
Now, if Pitt beats Miami, and either SMU or Virginia lose their regular season finales, the Panthers will clinch a title game berth. Miami will be tough to knock off.
The Hurricanes are 9-2 but both losses have come in ACC play, so unless absolute chaos unfolds next weekend, they are likely not in title game contention — but they are in College Football Playoff contention.
Miami has lost to Louisville and SMU this season, but since the loss to SMU, the Hurricanes have knocked off Syracuse, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck is the leader on offense, supported by a cast of playmakers that includes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney, but it's the defense that powers the team - the defensive line especially.
Pitt hasn't played Miami since 2022, but in that meeting, the Panthers went down to Coral Gables and defeated the Hurricanes. They haven't won in Pittsburgh since Kenny Pickett led a major upset vs. then-No. 2 Miami.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt LB Braylan Lovelace Gets Huge First-Career Pick-Six
- Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Georgia Tech
- Pitt Releases Final Injury Report for Georgia Tech Matchup
- Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech
- Pitt Star RB Out vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt