Pitt Releases Final Injury Report for Georgia Tech Matchup

The Pitt Panthers made some last-minute changes to their injury report ahead of their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025.
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. / Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The final ACC Availability Report for the Pitt Panthers' primetime conference matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been released.

Out

RB Desmond Reid
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
DL Sean FitzSimmons
OL Keith Gouveia
PK Trey Butkowski

Game Time Decision

OL Ryan Carretta

There has been another change to Pitt's injury report.

Desmond Reid has been officially ruled out against Georgia Tech. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that this would be the case.

This is the fourth game this season that Reid will now have missed. Reid suffered a lower-body injury in the second half against Notre Dame last week. He was down on the field for quite some time and had to be carried off the field by a few of his teammates.

Reid missed the Louisville and Boston College games due to an injury he suffered in Week 3 against West Virginia, then missed the Stanford game after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of the blowout win over NC State.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Left guard Ryan Carretta has been upgraded from questionable to a game-time decision. Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now also reported that this would be the case.

Carretta is already the backup at the left guard spot. He took over for Keith Gouveia, who suffered a season-ending injury in September.

The Panthers will also be without kicker Trey Butkowski and starting defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Butkowski was still dealing with an illness that sidelined him last week against the Fighting Irish. FitzSimmons did not dress last week and was officially ruled out in this week's second ACC Availability Report.

This was expected after Pat Narduzzi announced that true freshman Trevor Sommers would play this week against the Yellow Jackets. Sommers has appeared in three games and played 17 snaps.

"The other guy that has come on the last couple of weeks is Trevor Sommers on defense," Narduzzi said. "Just at the D-tackle spot, he's been physical, he's big, he's athletic, so we're excited about watching him. He's going to play Saturday as well."

Georgia Tech's injury report looks a little different from Pitt's. Long snapper Will Benton IV is out, backup defensive lineman Andre Fuller Jr. was downgraded from questionable to out and backup wide receiver Dean Patterson is now a game-time decision.

