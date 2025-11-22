Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers named their honorary captain ahead of their Week 13 road battle against No. 16 Georgia Tech.
Pitt announced former quarterback Nathan Peterman as their honorary captain, who was one of the program's most effective signal callers during his two years.
Nathan Peterman's Pitt Career
Peterman starred for Pitt from 2015-16 after transferring from Tennessee, giving the program two great seasons.
His 2015 season saw him complete 193-of-314 passes for 2,287 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions, helping Pitt to an 8-5 record in head coach Pat Narduzzi's first season.
He would improve in his final season, completing 185-of-306 passes, 60.5%, 2,855 yards, 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions and helped Pitt have their highest scoring offense in program history, 40.9 points per game in 2016.
Peterman had one of the best games in Pitt history for a quarterback in the 43-42 win over No. 2 Clemson on Nov. 12, 2016.
He completed 22-of-37 passes, 59.5%, for a career-high 308 yards and five touchdowns in the upset of the eventual National Champions on the road. Those five touchdowns ranks tied for fifth most in a single game in Pitt history.
His 5,142 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns rank ninth and seventh most for a quarterback in Pitt history, respectively.
Peterman Dominates Georgia Tech
Peterman faced Georgia Tech twice in his career and won both matchups for Pitt in 2015 and 2016.
He completed 14-of-21 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-28 road win over the Yellow Jackets on Oct. 17, 2015.
Peterman then completed 14-of-20 passes for 192 yards and a late touchdown in the 34-31 home win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 8, 2016.
He combined for 254 yards, four touchdowns and completing 28-of-41 passes, 68.3%, in the two wins over the Yellow Jackets.
What Peterman Has Done Since Pitt
The Buffalo Bills drafted Peterman in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Peterman’s most notable NFL game is him throwing five interceptions in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2017 season.
After the Bills named Peterman as starter to begin 2018 season, he once again performed poorly. He completed five of 18 passes, threw two interceptions and posted a 0.0 quarterback rating in a Week 1, 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills benched him, and he only appeared in two more games the rest of the season. He then spent time from 2018-21 with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, spending most of his time on the practice squad. He contributed in one game in a blowout loss in 2020 in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, completing three of five passes.
Peterman spent both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Chicago Bears, and would make a start in Week 17 in 2022. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home.
He signed with the New Orleans Saints back in March 2024, but they terminated his contract on Aug. 2. He also signed with the Raiders back on Aug. 13, before they cut him on Aug. 27, then signed with the Falcons and spent time on their practice squad last season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- How to Watch Pitt's Must-Win ACC Battle vs. Georgia Tech
- No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Syracuse
- Pitt DT Ruled Out vs. Georgia Tech
- Pitt Freshman Kicker Expected to Miss Georgia Tech Game
- Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Georgia Tech
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt