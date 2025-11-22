Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech

Today’s honorary captain is Nathan Peterman!



• Pitt QB (2015-16).

• Totaled 5,669 yards of offense & 51 TDs in 24 career starts.

• Led at the time, the highest scoring offense in Pitt history (40.9 ppg).

• Threw 5 TDs in 43-42 win at #2 Clemson.

• 8 Years in the NFL.#H2P pic.twitter.com/Ku2oNQpf3e