Pitt Star RB Out vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will be without their All-American running back against No. 16 Georgia Tech, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.
This is quite a blow for Pitt, which is in a must-win matchup with Georgia Tech. A loss in Atlanta would end any possibility of the Panthers reaching the ACC title game this season and a win for the Yellow Jackets would clinch their spot in the championship.
Reid's Injury Woes
This has been an injury-filled season for Reid. This will be the fourth game that he has missed so far.
Reid was first injured in the first half against West Virginia in Week 3 and did not return until the Florida State game nearly a month later. He appeared to be 100% when he led Pitt in receiving in that game, with eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-31 win.
Reid was then injured again two games later against NC State when he took a carry in the fourth quarter. He made the trip out to Stanford a week later and dressed for the game, but never played. True freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner held down the fort, posting a career high 22 carries for 127 yards.
Pitt's final bye week came at an opportune time for Reid, who was able to play in last week's game against Notre Dame. Reid was then injured again after being tackled on a 27-yard reception on fourth-and-6. Reid could not walk properly and had to be carried off the field by his teammates.
So far this season, Reid has made more of an impact as a receiver than a rusher. He has 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns with a 4.6 yards per carry average. But he has 23 catches, 317 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs as a receiving threat.
Reid's Impact vs. Georgia Tech
There's no doubt that Reid will be missed in what is now the biggest game of the entire season for the Panthers. But it isn't the end of the world.
Georgia Tech enters this game with the 96th run defense, the 105th pass defense and the 105th total defense. Turner has shown that he can cut up poor run defenses with his speed and Juelz Goff is a nice changeup with a more physical running style.
Reid's receiving and rushing ability out of the backfield will be missed, but Pitt has other options and depth.
