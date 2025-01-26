Pitt DB Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one of their former players getting another shot at improving their prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.
Former Pitt defensive back Donovan McMillon accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he'll compete amongst the best prospects in his draft class.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is a postseason all-star game that has been played almost every year since 1925. It will take place this year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys play, on Jan. 30.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2021, making 10 tackles (six solo) and then played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, making 20 tackles (12 solo) and one tackle for loss, serving as a special teams ace.
Following the end of the 2022 season, McMillon would transfer from Florida and go back home to Pitt, enrolling mid-year.
He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting eight at strong safety. He made 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
He had a team-high 115 tackles (55 solo), along with eight pass breakup and one forced fumble this season. This made him the first Pitt player to finish with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons since linebacker Scott McKillop did it in 2007 and 2008.
He made a season-high 15 tackles (10 solo) in the comeback win over Cincinnati on the road in Week 2. He also posted double-digit tackles against West Virginia at home in Week 3, North Carolina on the road in Week 6 and Cal at home in Week 7.
McMillon made an interception in the win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the season opener at home and forced a fumble vs. the Mountaineers.
He finished with 220 tackles (109 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles in 25 games for the Panthers the past two seasons.
McMillon also competed at the Hula Bowl, another college football all-star game, that took place on Jan. 11 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
He joins wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and placekicker Ben Sauls for three Pitt players at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew will play in the Senior Bowl and linebacker Brandon George played in the Tropical Bowl.
