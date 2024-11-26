Injured Pitt DE Sees First Action of Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got one of their veteran defensive ends back recently, who missed most of the season with an injury.
Sixth year defensive lineman Nate Temple suffered a lower leg injury in spring camp, which ended up being an ACL Tear, originally knocking him out for the 2024 season.
Temple saw his first action of the season in the 37-9 blowout road loss to Louisville in Week 13, playing 15 snaps. He had previously warmed up in recent games and finally got a chance to play in this one.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was excited to see Temple take the field and said he had participated in practice fully for about a week prior.
"Nate's first time," Narduzzi said. "He's been dying to get on the field. And he's coming off, he's way, way ahead of schedule on the ACL. Credit to Chris Hanks and the whole training staff, Rick, our PT, of getting him back. I think he had 16 snaps, which probably more than we wanted to get on it. Don't want to have any fatigue in that leg.
"But he was out there. He wasn't doing everything right. He's still rusty and raw, but that will come with time. He's kind of practiced in and out, maybe for a week, I think he had maybe a week of practice as far as full-game scrimmage. I think we started him off on the rocks, gave him one or two plays, got him out.
"It was good to have Nate back. He's got a motor. He cares. And I love his attitude."
Temple came to Pitt from Abbeville High School in Abbeville, S.C. and would redshirt in 2019.
He played the first five games of 2020 on special teams and as a reserve defensive end, before suffering a season-ending injury. He then played in seven games in the 2021 season and combined for four tackles (two solo) over those two years.
Temple continued to have injury problems in 2022, as he played the first three games before suffering another season-ending injury.
He saw the most action in 2023, playing in 11 games, only missing out against Boston College in Week 12. He made 26 tackles, eight solo, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three quarterbacks hits in 2023. His best game of the season came in a loss to Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry in Week 2, making seven tackles, three solo, 0.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.
Temple will have two more years of eligibility if he earns a medical redshirt for this season and also with his COVID-19 extra year of eligibility. He also didn't walk on Senior Day, which indicates he'll be back for 2025.
Pitt faces Boston College on the road for their regular season finale on Nov. 30, with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff on the CW Network.
