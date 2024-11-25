Pitt Receives More Votes in Latest AP Poll
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers received more votes in the latest AP Poll, after a good showing this past week.
Pitt received 62 points in the AP Poll, a 53 vote-increase from last week. They earned the second most points of a team that didn't make the top 25, putting them, unofficially, at No. 27.
They won their first four matchups of the season, starting 4-0 for the second straight year. Pitt blewout Radford in the season opener on Nov. 4, 96-56, outlasted Murray State on Nov. 8, 83-68, dominated Gardner-Webb on Nov. 11, 83-64, and obliterated rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in their last matchup on Nov. 15, 86-62, with all game coming at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt would finish their homestand with a 93-48 blowout of VMI on Nov. 18. Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe recorded the sixth triple-double in Pitt history, as he scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, making a 3-pointer and adding two free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Panthers then traveled to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. to play in the Greenbrier Tip-Off at the five-star, luxury resort, also known as The Greenbrier. They played in Colonial Hall, a 1,000 person capacity venue, which also hosts balls, dinners and conventions.
Pitt opened up the weekend with a 74-63 win over LSU on Nov. 18. Lowe scored a team and career-high 22 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 6-for-7 from the foul line, while also leading Pitt with eight rebounds and six assists, and also adding three steals.
Panthers senior guard Ishmael Leggett dropped 21 points himself, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line, while also making five steals and six rebounds.
Pitt would drop their first game of the season, 81-75 to then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship on Nov. 24.
The Panthers lost graduate student guard Damian Dunn to injury in the defeat. Head coach Jeff Capel announced that Dunn sprained his ankle, dislocated a thumb and had no timetable for Dunn's return.
Pitt will face Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 29 with a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. Ohio State is 4-1 and received votes in the latest AP Poll, with 55 points, No. 29 overall.
