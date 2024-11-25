Pitt's Star RB Pushing for Redshirt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have a star running back decide to redshirt instead of playing the rest of the season.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that senior running back Rodney Hammond will redshirt this season, after receiving a question as to why he didn't travel to face Louisville in Week 13
Hammond has only played in four games this season and never previously redshirted, allowing him to have one more year of eligibility.
"Yeah, Rodney would like to redshirt," Narduzzi said. "So I'm going to grant his wishes. Would I like him to play? Yeah, but he's gotta do what he's gotta do. Everybody's gotta make a decision, a business decision and I'll make a business decision as well. So, business decisions have to be made."
Narduzzi also said that Hammond didn't tell him what he plans to do following the season and that's he not worried about that at the current time.
"No, No," Narduzzi said. "That's the last thing I'm worried about. I'm worried about our football team that's playing right now.
Pitt announced prior to the season opener vs. Kent State on Aug. 31 that senior running back Rodney Hammond was suspended for an undisclosed reason. He came back for the North Carolina road game in Week 6, following head coach Pat Narduzzi announcing his return.
Hammond played in four games this season, with just 12 carries for 35 yards and and two receptions for 10 yards. This included the wins at home vs. Cal in Week 7 and Syracuse in Week 9, as well as the loss vs. then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Hammond came to Pitt from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and made six interceptions in the secondary. He committed to Pitt on Nov. 21, 2019, with 247Sports ranking him as a three-star, No. 51 athlete and No. 18 recruit in Virginia, while Rivals had him at No. 13 in his state and No. 38 running back in the Class of 2021.
He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl.
Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.
He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards.
Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.
Narduzzi named Western Carolina transfer/junior Desmond Reid as the starter for their season opener against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium.
Reid has had a sensational 2024 season, rushing 151 times for 767 yards and four touchdowns, making 47 catches for 564 yards and four receiving touchdowns and making 12 punt returns for 148 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown return vs. Kent State.
He ranks fifth in the FBS and second in the ACC behind running back Omarion Hampton of UNC with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game.
Pitt will have their regular season finale vs. Boston College on the road on Nov. 30 in Week 14 and then one more bowl game. They'll rely on Reid, redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. and true freshman Juelz Goff going forward at running back.
