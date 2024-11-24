Pitt Downfall Continues in Blowout to Louisville
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continued their downfall this season, as they suffered a 37-9 blowout to Louisville on the road.
The Panthers (7-4 overall, 3-4 ACC) drop their fourth straight game, with their defeat to the Cardinals (7-4 overall, 5-3 ACC). This includes a 48-25 loss on the road to the then ranked No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Week 10, 24-19 to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11 and 24-20 to the then ranked No. 20 Clemson Tigers in Week 12, with the two latter losses at home.
Pitt had a good start to the game, as they moved down the field quickly, with redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein back after missing the Clemson game with injury.
Holstein completed three passes, including one for 26 yards to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and another to junior running back Desmond Reid for 21 yards, that got them to the seven-yard line.
He then tried to find Mumpfield in the red zone, but didn't see Cardinals sophomore linebacker Stanquan Clark, who rose up and made the interception.
Louisville would get a field goal on the next drive and then things got worse for Pitt, as Holstein suffered an injury after Louisville senior defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte sacked him.
Holstein required attention and the medical staff carted him off the field, putting his leg in an aircast. He would later return to the sideline on crutches, missing the rest of the game.
The Panthers had redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell, who played the entire loss vs. the Tigers, come in.
Pitt would struggle in the first half, punting three times, turning it twice on downs and Yarnell throwing an interception, scoring no points.
Louisville took advantage of great field position and would score three touchdowns and a field goal the rest of the way, taking a 27-0 lead.
Cardinals freshman running back Isaac Brown had an incredible first half, with two rushing touchdowns and 82 rushing yards.
Redshirt senior quarterback Tyler Shough also performed well for Louisville in the first half, completing 14-of-21 passes for 202 yards and a 15-yard touchdown pass to fellow redshirt senior in wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.
This was the first time that Pitt hadn't scored in the first half since their 58-7 loss to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame on the road on Oct. 28.
Shough would put the game out of reach, with a 68-yard pass-and-catch with junior wide receiver Chris Bell, making it a 34-0 lead for the Cardinals early on in the seocnd half.
Pitt would eventually get on the board late in the third quarter, as Yarnell completed an eight-yard pass to Mumpfield late in the third quarter.
They added points when sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace stopped Louisville running back Donald Chaney Jr. in the backfield for a safety.
The Panthers would then bring in redshirt freshman David Lynch, a walk-on, at quarterback, who stayed in the rest of the game, as Yarnell got injured himself.
Pitt will face off against Boston College in the regular season finale in Week 14, with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff on the CW Network.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Loses Starting QB vs. Louisville
- Pitt Makes Offensive Line Changes vs. Louisville
- Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats RMU
- Pitt Starting QB Returns vs. Louisville
- Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Louisville
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt