Jets Interview Former Pitt Player for GM Job
PITTSBURGH -- The New York Jets are looking for a new general manager and they have looked at a former Pitt Panthers player as one of their candidates.
The Jets announced that they interviewed former Pitt safety Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager position.
The New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas on Nov. 19 after a 3-8 start to the season and not playoff appearances under his reign, which started in 2019.
Along with Riddick, they have also interviewed former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff for the position.
Jets chairman Woody Johnson is currently leading the search for the new general manager and for their new head coach, as they fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8, after a 2-3 start to 2024 and 20-36 in his four seasons with the franchise.
The Jets currently have Phil Savage as their interim general manager and Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach.
This is the fourth general manager position that Riddick has interviewed for, along with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans in 2020 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.
Riddick came out of Perkasie Pennridge in Perkasie, Pa. in the eastern part of the state. He joined Pitt in the Class of 1987.
He played as a running back as a freshman, with 37 carries for 174 yards, 4.7 yards per carry, and nine receptions for 35 yards.
Riddick then transitioned to safety and played there for 31 games his junior and senior seasons in 1989 and 1990, respectively. He made four interceptions during that time.
He would enter the 1991 NFL Draft and the San Francisco 49ers selected him with No. 248 overall pick in the ninth round.
Riddick spent the next 10 years playing professional football with NFL stops with the Atlanta Falcons in 1992 and 1996, Cleveland Browns from 1993-95, Oakland Raiders in 1998 and Seattle Seahawks in 1999.
He then transitioned to working in NFL front offices, starting out as a pro scout for the Washington Redskins for four years, 2001-04. He then earned a promotion to Director of Pro Personnel for three seasons from 2005-07 with the franchise.
Riddick then joined the Philadelphia Eagles front office, working as a pro scout in 2008, Assistant Director of Pro Personnel in 2009 and then Director of Pro Personnel from 2010-13.
He would eventually join ESPN as an NFL Front Office Insider in 2013, but would eventually work more on Monday Night Football starting in 2019. He also helps with ESPN's coverage of the NFL Draft and college football too.
Riddick returns to Pitt quite often, speaking on their NIL situation, unveiling a new Pitt clothing line and also promoting that clothing line on ESPN.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Drops in NET Rankings Despite Win
- Former Pitt DE Transfers to UCF
- Pitt Football Hosting Oregon Transfer
- Pitt Walk-On QB Transfers to Division III Powerhouse
- Takeaways: Pitt Shows Resiliency in Win Over Cal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt