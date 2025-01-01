Former Pitt Star Returns for Wizards
PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Wizards will have a former Pitt Panthers star back for their upcoming game vs. the Chicago Bulls at home on New Year's Day.
The Wizards announced that guard Bub Carrington was available for the game and then released their starting lineup, with him in it. They previously announced him as questionable in their original injury report earlier in the day.
Carrington was playing defense against New York Knicks guard OG Anunoby, when he fell down in the paint in their latest matchup on Dec. 30 at home.
He would fall into his teammate, center Jonas Valunciunas, and then on his bottom first, but then swung back and hit the back of his head off of the hardwood and needed immediate medical attention.
The Wizards' medical staff treated him and brought out a wheelchair to bring him to the locker room. They also gave him two towels to cover his face, as they took him off the court.
Washington announced that Carrington was out for the rest of the game with a post-traumatic headache.
Wizards head coach Brian O'Keefe spoke at a press conference the day after and announced that Carrington was not in the NBA's Concussion Protocol.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He has had a solid first campaign so far, leading all NBA rookies with 29.8 minutes and 3.8 assists per game, ranking tied for first with 0.8 steals per game, fourth with both 1.5 3-pointers made per game and 81.5% shooting from the free throw line and fifth with 4.3 rebounds per game.
Carrington has also built a strong relationship with former Pitt forward Justin Champagnie (2019-21), who has started the last 10 contests for the Wizards.
He is part of a stellar rookie class for the Wizards, including French center Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall) and Miami forward Kyshawn George (No. 24 overall), who hails from Switzerland.
Carrington has built off of what was an impressive NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July. He averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
