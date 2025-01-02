Pitt Drops in NET Rankings Despite Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers earned their first ACC home victory of the season, but still fell in the most recent NET rankings
The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) uses a Team Value Index (TVI), that rewards teams for winning tough matches, especially away from home. It also uses an adjusted net efficiency that values facing tougher opponents, getting wins on the road and defeating lower-ranking opponents by large margins.
This replaced the RPI ahead of the 2018-19 season, as the NCAA wanted a way to simplify how they look at teams' performances heading into the NCAA Tournament. The RPI used five-components, compared to the NET's two.
The NET breaks down wins and losses in four quadrants, with the best wins are in Quad 1 and the worst losses are in Quad 4.
Quad 1
Home: 1-30
Netural: 1-50
Away: 1-75
Quad 2
Home: 31-75
Neutral: 51-100
Away: 76-135
Quad 3
Home: 76-160
Neutral: 101-200
Away: 136-240
Quad 4
Home: 161+
Neutral: 201+
Away: 241+
Pitt dropped three spots from No. 10 to No. 13, after their most recent win over Cal on New Year's Day. This win vs. Cal is Quad 3, as they rank No. 122, with a 7-6 overall record and 0-2 in the ACC.
The Panthers are also 2-2 against Quad 1 teams, as their strong non-conference schedule put them at No. 5, when the initial rankings came out.
Pitt dominated rival West Virginia (No. 29), 86-62 at home in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15. They also cameback for their 91-90 overtime road win over Ohio State (No. 22) on Nov. 29.
Their two losses came vs. then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin (No. 31) in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship on Nov. 24 and a 90-57 road blowout vs. Mississippi State (No. 19) on Dec. 4 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Pitt also has one Quad 2 victory, coming against LSU (No. 52) in the Greenbrier Tip-Off, 74-63 on Nov. 22. They have two other Quad 3 wins as well, vs. Murray State (No. 137) on Nov. 8, 83-68, and on the road vs. Virginia Tech (No. 195) in their ACC opener on Dec. 7, 64-59.
The five other victories they have are against Quad 4 teams. This includes Radford (No. 172) in the season opener on Nov. 4, 96-56, Gardner-Webb (No. 207) on Nov. 11, 83-64, VMI (No. 310) on Nov. 18, 93-48, Eastern Kentucky (No. 189) on Dec. 11, 96-56, and Sam Houston State (No. 161) on Dec. 21, 110-75.
These wins also aren't set for the rest of the season. If a team improves, their net ranking will do the same and so will the quality of the win/loss. If a team gets worse, then their net ranking will also get worse and the quality of the win/loss.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel wanted a strong non-conference schedule, with returners in Lowe and senior guard Ish Leggett and he's gotten that this season, which has benefitted them greatly. They rank second in the ACC, behind Duke at No. 3.
Pitt will host Stanford (No. 85) on Jan. 4, which is a Quad 3 contest, and then face off against Duke on the road on Jan. 7, an important Quad 1 matchup, for their next two games.
