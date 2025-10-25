Former All-ACC DB Named Pitt's Honorary Captain vs. NC State

Tomorrow’s honorary captain is Jordan Whitehead!



• #1 Ranked Recruit in PA.

• Safety & RB at Pitt (2015-17).

• 2015 ACC Defensive & Overall Rookie of the Year.

• 3x All-ACC DB.

• All-ACC Academic Team.

• Drafted by the Buccaneers in 2018.

• Super Bowl LV Champion.#H2P pic.twitter.com/pZ82gTO5lU