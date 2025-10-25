Former All-ACC DB Named Pitt's Honorary Captain vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have announced Jordan Whitehead as the honorary captain against the NC State Wolfpack.
Whitehead's Pitt Career
Whitehead was a former No. 1 overall recruit in Pennsylvania who went on to play three seasons at Pitt from 2015-17. As a Panther, Whitehead was a three-time All-ACC defensive back, the 2015 ACC Defensive and Overall Rookie of the Year and was named to an All-ACC Academic Team.
Whitehead was drafted 117th overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went on to win Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season.
Pitt signed Whitehead as a four-star safety out of Central Valley High School, just north of Pittsburgh in Monaca, Pa. He was rated the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.
In his final year at Central Valley, Whitehead totaled 1,933 rushing yards, 13.1 yards per carry, 24 catches for 471 yards, 97 tackles, seven interceptions and 35 touchdowns. He recorded a touchdown in just about every way possible with scores via rushing, receiving, interception, kickoff return and punt return.
Whitehead was a two-way player with the Panthers. He had 234 total tackles, 7.5 for a loss, half a sack, three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 15 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his Pitt career. On offense, Whitehead tallied 43 carries for 362 yards, three touchdowns and four catches for 17 yards.
Whitehead's Time in the NFL
Whitehead has played seven seasons in the NFL, five with the Buccaneers and two with the New York Jets. He has recorded 557 tackles, 31 for a loss, 11 interceptions, 45 pass breakups and recovered two fumbles in his pro career.
Whitehead spent the first four years of his career in Tampa Bay, where he won Super Bowl LV and later became a free agent after the 2021 season. He then signed a $14.5 million two-year deal with the Jets and recorded 186 tackles, seven for a loss, six interceptions and 17 pass breakups with the team.
The Jets chose not to give Whitehead a new deal, and he became a free agent again before signing back with the Buccaneers on a $10.5 million two-year deal in 2024. He accumulated 79 tackles and three pass breakups that season, but Tampa Bay declined his 2025 option, making Whitehead a free agent again in February.
Whitehead is currently a 28-year-old unrestricted free agent and has not formally retired.
