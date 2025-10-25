How to Watch: Pitt vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers return home from a two-game road trip to face the NC State Wolfpack in Acrisure Stadium this weekend.
Quick Preview
Pitt captured a 34-31 win over No. 25 Florida State and a 30-13 win over Syracuse on the road trip. The Panthers did not have linebacker Rasheem Biles against the Orange, and Kyle Louis only played 12 snaps. Both linebackers are listed as questionable for this week's game.
NC State is the best team that Pitt will have faced this season, according to Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi has praised the Wolfpack for their strong fronts on both sides of the ball. The Wolfpack possesses the ACC's leading rusher in Hollywood Smothers, who has 739 yards, five touchdowns, and is averaging 6.6 yards a carry and 105.6 yards per game.
History of Pitt vs. NC State
This will be the first meeting between Pitt and NC State since 2020, when the Wolfpack won 30-29 in Pittsburgh. NC State has won the last three meetings dating back to 2009, but Pitt still holds a 5-4-1 series lead.
The Panthers won four of the first five meetings, and tied once, from 1952 to 1987. Pitt also has a win over NC State in the 2001 Tangerine Bowl.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. NC State
Pitt vs. NC State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on the ACC Network.
This will be the first 3:30 home kickoff for Pitt since playing Cal last season. Every home game this year has been a noon kickoff. The only other 3:30 kickoff was at West Virginia in Week 3.
This will also be the fourth time that a Pitt game will air on the ACC Network. The previous three times were in wins against Duquesne in Week 1, Boston College in Week 6 and Syracuse last week.
Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas will be the ACC Network crew again. This was the same crew that worked last week's game against the Orange. Cotter will have play-by-play duties, Browne will be the analyst and Douglas will be on the sideline.
Bill Hillgrove, Pat Bostick, Dorin Dickerson and Larry Richert will also be the radio crew for the Pitt Radio Network and 93.7 The Fan.
Pitt's student station, WPTS Radio on 92.1 FM, will also have the radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM channels 160 or 193.
