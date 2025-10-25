Pitt Releases Updated Injury Report vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The updated ACC Availability report for the Pitt Panthers' game against NC State this weekend has been released.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jeff Persi
Questionable
LB Rasheem Biles
LB Kyle Louis
DL Blaine Spires
LS Nilay Upadhyayula
LB Nick Lapi
Probable
DB Rashan Murray
DB Shadarian Harrison
Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis both remain questionable to play this weekend. The linebacking duo was questionable on this week's initial injury report. Biles did not play in last week's game against Syracuse, and Louis was removed from the game with an injury in the first quarter.
Nick Lapi and Cameron Lindsey stepped in for the injured linebackers and led the defense with the most tackles. However, Lapi remains questionable to play. The other linebackers currently available on the two-deep depth chart are Lindsey, Braylan Lovelace, Emmanuel Taylor and Abe Ibrahim.
Shadarian Harrison and Rashan Murray are still listed as probable. Murray has not played in the last four games. Harrison did not play last week against the Orange, but was not listed on the injury report.
According to Narduzzi, Harrison took a knee to the quad in warmups before the game and was not able to play. Pitt only played with three corners last week, and returning Murray and Harrison would be beneficial for the secondary's depth.
Blaine Spires is still questionable to play for Pitt. Spires has missed the last few games, but still leads the Panthers in sacks. Louis, Biles, Spires, Nick James, Isaiah Neal and Jimmy Scott are all tied for the lead with two sacks.
Spires' return would be impactful for the defensive line. Joey Zelinsky returned last week to make it five active defensive ends on the depth chart. Zach Crothers will miss the rest of this season and the Oregon transfer, Jaeden Moore, has yet to be active this season.
Although there were not changes for the Panthers, there was a notable change for NC State.
Starting guard Spike Sowells Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out. The Wolfpack's other guard, Anthony Carter Jr., is still listed as questionable to play. There were no other changes for NC State's injury report.
The final ACC availability report will be released two hours before kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Pitt vs. NC State begins at 3:30 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.
