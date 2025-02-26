Buccaneers Not Exercising Option for Former Pitt DB
PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not bring back a former Pitt Panthers star for next season.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the Buccaneers won't exercise an option bonus for safety Jordan Whitehead, making him a free agent.
Whitehead suffered injuries in a car crash back on Jan. 4 as he was driving to practice, that led the Buccaneers to place him on the reserve/non-football injury list (NFI).
Those injuries didn't result in any serious complications, but he did miss the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Whitehead has recently returned to Buccaneers practice on Dec. 24, bringing him back from injured reserve.
He hurt his left pectoral tendon after making a tackle on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on the road in Week 13, forcing him to leave the game.
Whitehead was originally supposed to miss the season, but he managed to get healthy enough to return prior to this accident.
Whitehead joined the first recruiting class under Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015, as a four-star commit out of nearby Central Valley High School in Monaca, Pa.
He starred for Pitt in his three seasons of collegiate ball from 2015-17. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2015, leading the team with 110 tackles, 75 solo, also defending seven passes, forcing a fumble, making 7.0 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He also rushed 12 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, earning him ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Whitehead had another stellar season as a sophomore in 2016, making 65 tackles, 46 solo, 1.5 tacks for loss, one interception, two passes defended and one forced fumble to earn Second Team All-ACC honors.
The Buccaneers drafted Whitehead in the Fourth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he played there for four seasons from 2018-21 in his first stint with the franchise.
He played in 69 games, starting 65 of them, making 292 total tackles, 222 solo, 22 tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, five interceptions, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with the team, while also winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.
Whitehead signed a $14.5 million contract ahead of the 2022 season with the New York Jets. He started all 34 games over the two seasons he played for the franchise, with six interceptions, 17 passes defended, 186 tackles, 123 solo and seven tackles for loss.
His first interception for the Jets came against former Pitt star quarterback, Kenny Pickett, on Oct. 2, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium, which played a role in the Jets winning, 24-20.
Whitehead had his best game for the Jets in the 2023 regular season opener vs. AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills at home. He picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times, helping his team in the 22-16 overtime win, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
He would sign a two-year, $10.5 million deal to return to Tampa Bay back on March 13. He started all 11 games this season prior to his injury, with 76 tackles (47 solo), two tackles for loss and three passes defended.
Whitehead will look for a new football team this offseason, as he heads into his eighth season in the NFL.
