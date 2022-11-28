Skip to main content

DB Judson Tallandier Becomes Third Pitt Player to Enter Transfer Portal

The Pitt Panthers lost an upperclassmen defensive back to the transfer portal.

PITTSBURGH -- Another Pitt Panther is in the transfer portal as offseason roster changes begin in earnest. Safety Judson Tallandier announced on Twitter that he would enter the transfer portal.

Tallandier posted a statement thanking his Pitt coaches and teammates. 

"Thank you to the University of Pittsburgh for giving me the opportunity to pursue my goals athletically and academically," Tallandier wrote. "Thank you to all the coaches, staff and fans who have supported me over the years. And to my teammates, I am forever grateful for the bonds we have built and pray for nothing but the best for all of you. After much prayer, thought and conversation with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining." 

He is the second Panther to hit the portal this week and the third to depart this season. Receivers Jaden Bradley and Jaylon Barden had already announced their intentions to leave. Tallandier has one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer. 

Tallandier arrived in Pittsburgh as a three-star recruit from Dematha High School in Maryland and redshirted his freshman season despite appearing in the bowl game. He slowly worked his way up from special teamer to reserve defensive back and appeared in 26 career games, recording 51 total tackles, a sack and a pass defended.  

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Four Pitt Players Earn Weekly ACC Honors

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

Four Stats that Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami

Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note

Pitt Searching for Answers to First Half Struggles

USATSI_17433031_168388034_lowres
Football

DB Judson Tallandier Becomes Third Pitt Player to Enter Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17072609_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt WR Jaylon Barden Enters Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511053_168388034_lowres
Football

Four Pitt Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511037_168388034_lowres
Football

Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511038_168388034_lowres
Football

Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511081_168388034_lowres
Football

Four Stats That Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19463408_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511052_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note

By Stephen Thompson