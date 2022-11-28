DB Judson Tallandier Becomes Third Pitt Player to Enter Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH -- Another Pitt Panther is in the transfer portal as offseason roster changes begin in earnest. Safety Judson Tallandier announced on Twitter that he would enter the transfer portal.

Tallandier posted a statement thanking his Pitt coaches and teammates.

"Thank you to the University of Pittsburgh for giving me the opportunity to pursue my goals athletically and academically," Tallandier wrote. "Thank you to all the coaches, staff and fans who have supported me over the years. And to my teammates, I am forever grateful for the bonds we have built and pray for nothing but the best for all of you. After much prayer, thought and conversation with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining."

He is the second Panther to hit the portal this week and the third to depart this season. Receivers Jaden Bradley and Jaylon Barden had already announced their intentions to leave. Tallandier has one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

Tallandier arrived in Pittsburgh as a three-star recruit from Dematha High School in Maryland and redshirted his freshman season despite appearing in the bowl game. He slowly worked his way up from special teamer to reserve defensive back and appeared in 26 career games, recording 51 total tackles, a sack and a pass defended.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Four Pitt Players Earn Weekly ACC Honors

Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

Four Stats that Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami

Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note

Pitt Searching for Answers to First Half Struggles