Pitt QB/RB Duo Ranked Top CFB Newcomers
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 20 Pitt Panthers are 6-0 in 2024 and redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and junior running back Desmond Reid are a big reason why.
ESPN writers Max Olsen and Eli Lederman ranked their top 50 newcomers, based off of transfers and true freshman. They picked Holstein, who transferred in from Alabama, at No. 27 and Reid, who transferred in from FCS program Western Carolina, at No. 32.
Holstein has completed 127-of-200 passes, 63.5%, for 1700 yards and 15 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also 56 carries for 266 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.
He has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
Holstein ranks No. 3 in the ACC and No. 15 in the FBS with 283.3 passing yards per game, No. 5 in the ACC and No. 32 in the FBS with 154.65 passing efficiency, No. 4 in the ACC and tied No. 10 in the FBS for passing touchdowns, plus No. 3 in the ACC and No. 16 in the FBS with passing yards.
"ESPN's fifth-ranked pocket passer in the 2023 class, Holstein has electrified the Pitt offense and charged one of the most surprising unbeaten starts in 2024," they wrote. "The former Alabama quarterback is leading the nation's 14th highest-scoring offense (40.8 PPG) with 15 touchdowns to five interceptions across the Panthers' 6-0 start. Only 10 FBS passers have completed more than Holstein's 25 passes of 20-plus yards through six games."
Reid was one of three players that came from Western Carolina to Pitt with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, including wide receivers in junior Censere "C.J." Lee and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
He. showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
His best play came in the second quarter, with the Panthers down 7-3. Holstein found him for a pass over the middle of the field and Reid used his speed to go past almost every Tar Heels defender, besides one, going 72 yards to the seven-yard line.
"Reid, an All-America performer at the FCS level, followed his offensive coordinator, Kade Bell, to Pitt and quickly proved he's one of the ACC's best all-purpose playmakers," they wrote. "The 5-foot-8, 175-pound back has put up 494 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Reid leads all Power 4 backs in receiving yards with 341 and four TDs on 25 receptions. He also took his only punt return of the year back for a 78-yard touchdown against Kent State. Reid is averaging 8.8 yards per touch for the 6-0 Panthers."
Holstein, Reid and the others have excelled in Bell's offense and with another bye-week, they'll have to improve after the close, 17-15 victory over Cal at home, where the offense struggled.
Pitt faces rival Syracuse in their next game on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.
