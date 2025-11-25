Pitt Bowl Projections Ahead of Regular Season Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' bowl projections have begun to narrow as the end of the regular season nears.
Pitt drew six different bowl projections last week. This week, though, the list has been cut in half, with most of the projections being placed on one game and against a certain in-state rival.
Now, it's possible that this entire list is just wrong in a few weeks. The Panthers still have a chance to play in and win the ACC Championship after leaving Atlanta with an impressive 42-28 win over No. 16 Georgia Tech. If Pitt wins the conference title, then it will play in the College Football Playoff and will not appear in a traditional bowl game, outside of the few included in the tournament.
The Panthers do not control their own destiny and still need a few things to go their way.
Pinstripe Bowl
On3's Brett McMurphy, Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Pete Fiutak of College Football News and ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach all predicted Pitt to play in this year's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon on Dec. 27 in Yankee Stadium and will air on ABC.
This is where things get interesting, though.
Bonagura chose Pitt to face Minnesota, Schlabach picked Illinois and McMurphy, Dochterman and Fiutak all selected Penn State.
This would be the 84th all-time meeting between Pitt and Penn State, but it would be the first time that the two bitter in-state rivals met in a bowl game in this 110-year series. It would also be the first time in the Pat Narduzzi era that the opposing head coach is not named James Franklin.
Franklin was relieved of his duties in October and has since been hired as the next head coach of Virginia Tech. The Nittany Lions have replaced Franklin with interim head coach Terry Smith, who, after a 0-3 start to his coaching tenure, has ripped off consecutive wins against Nebraska and Michigan State.
However, this bowl game may not even happen. Penn State sits at 5-6 and still needs to beat Rutgers this weekend to become bowl eligible.
Pitt and Penn State have each played in the Pinstripe Bowl once. Pitt lost its only matchup to Northwestern 31-24 in 2016, and Penn State beat Boston College 31-30 in 2014.
As for the other potential matchups, Minnesota is now 6-5 after suffering a second consecutive loss to Northwestern last week, and Illinois is the No. 21 team in the nation but took an embarrassing 27-10 loss to then 3-7 Wisconsin.
Holiday Bowl
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer and CBS Sports both projected Pitt to play in the Holiday Bowl. Fischer chose the Panthers to play Utah, and CBS Sports picked Washington. This would be Pitt's first-ever Holiday Bowl appearance.
The Holiday Bowl will be played on Jan. 2, 2026, and will kick off at 8 p.m., 5 p.m. local time, in Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The game will also air on Fox.
The Huskies are 8-3 this season after a 48-14 win over UCLA last week and will close their season with a tough task against No. 7 Oregon next week.
The Utes are 9-2 after an absolute anomaly of a game against Kansas State. Utah allowed the Wildcats to rush for 472 yards at 11.2 yards per carry, and they still escaped with a 51-47 win.
Gator Bowl
Oliver Hodgkinson of the Pro Football Network was the only one to pick Pitt to face Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Pitt is 2-1 in the Gator Bowl all-time. The Panthers beat No. 11 Clemson 34-3 in 1977 and No. 18 South Carolina 37-9 in 1980, but lost to No. 4 Georgia Tech 21-14 in 1956.
The Volunteers are 8-3 this year and are currently the No. 20 team in the country. That ranking could rise after beating Florida 31-11, but a big test still lies ahead with No. 14 Vanderbilt next week.
