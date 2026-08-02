Pitt Lands No. 9 in ACC Preseason Poll

The ACC has released their 2026 Preseason Poll; the poll is voted on by 185 media members.

Despite finishing fourth in the conference last season, the Panthers were placed ninth in the preseason poll for the upcoming one.

One step closer to kickoff 👀



The 2026 ACC Preseason Poll has been announced.



🔗 https://t.co/OqFSBq0LKy pic.twitter.com/6sDkBUQILP — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 28, 2026

Pitt recieved 1740 votes, recieving no first place votes. National Champion runner-ups Miami finished in first place.

While a new season means new rosters for every team, it is surprising to see Pitt so far behind some of their peers. They finished four spots lower than Georgia Tech and two spots lower than NC State, two teams the Panthers beat last year.

Pitt was 6-2 in ACC play last season, losing to Louisville and Miami. SMU, Miami, Georgia Tech and conference champions Duke all tied with a 6-2 record. Virginia was the only team to be 7-1 in ACC play.

Disrespect or Valid Concerns?

If Pitt was the fourth best team in the conference last season, why are they ranked right in the middle. It could have to do with the transfer portal. Pitt lost several big names and key players to the portal; they got some interesting names in return, but not too many from big programs.

Pitt also has a streak of ending their season with disappointing play. The 2025 season ended with a brutal loss to Notre Dame, an impressive win at Georgia Tech, another home loss to Miami and then an embarrassing bowl game performance. Head coach Pat Narduzzi did say that this season's schedule will have a more manageable second half, though.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Preseason Poll

How accurate has the Preseason Poll been? Last year's poll also had the Panthers at ninth in the conference, which they exceeded.

The 2025 Poll was accurate in predicting that teams such as Miami and Georgia Tech would be at the top of the conference, but it had a fatal flaw in predicting Clemson at the no. 1 spot. Clemson finished ACC play with a 4-4 conference record, nowhere near the top of the conference.

While the rankings may be a little disrespectful after a season where Pitt accomplished a lot, the Panthers still have a lot to prove. Until Pitt proves they can beat the powerhouses such as Miami, who Pitt will face on the road this season, there's going to be many doubters of the Panthers odds at winning another ACC championship.

Nobody expected Duke would be ACC champions last season, though. So, anything really is possible.

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