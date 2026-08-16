Pitt Linebacker Makes National Award Watch List

The college football season is less than a month away from starting; in the meantime, players for the Pitt Panthers have been getting recognized as potential names to watch out for in the race for national awards. It was just players on the offensive side, quarterback Mason Heintschel and several offensive linemen, until linebacker Braylan Lovelace was put on the watch list for the Butkus Award.

The Butkus Award is given to the best linebackers across high school, college and professional football. Pitt has never had a winner of it, despite the linebacker duo of Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis always being in the running.

Entering his senior season, Lovelace has big shoes to fill as Biles transferred away to Texas in the offseason and Louis entered the NFL draft.

Last season, Biles made All-ACC Second Team with 85 tackles (second most in the ACC), two pick-sixes and one forced fumble. Louis put up 81 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions to also make All-ACC Second Team.

While Biles and Louis were dominant in the games they played, they also each missed several games with injury. This allowed Lovelace to step up as the head linebacker, in which he was able to put up 80 total tackles and two interceptions.

Lovelace's biggest play was the momentum-swinging pick-six against No. 16 Georgia Tech. The 100-yard play earned Lovelace ACC Linebacker of the Week in what was one of two wins against ranked teams Pitt had.

Lovelace has played in all 13 games the last two seasons; he has been a reliable force on the defensive end. This season is his chance to really break out into the national spotlight as possibly Pitt's best defensive player.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Pittsburgh linebacker Braylan Lovelace talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Room

Other linebackers on the roster include redshirt sophomore Cameron Lindsey, who also played in all 13 games last season and made 32 tackles and a forced fumble.

DaMarco Ward, a transfer from Memphis, made 55 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his lone season with the Tigers. He now comes to Pitt as one of the most experienced linebackers as a redshirt junior.

Alex Sanford Jr., a transfer from Purdue, played in all 12 games for the Boilermakers. He made 46 tackles and one fumble recovery during his junior season.

Pitt's linebacker room is a mix of experienced transfers and young players who have been with the program since day one but haven't seen much action. While the team doesn't have the star 'Shark' duo anymore, Lovelace can definitely lead this group to be a competent defense.

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