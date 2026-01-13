Pitt Gets Transfer Commitment From Former Purdue LB

PITTSBURGH — Former Purdue starting linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. has transferred to the Pitt Panthers, Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com reported.

Sanford reportedly visited Pitt on Jan. 11.

Sanford is coming off his lone season with the Boilermakers, where he played in 12 games and started nine. The 6-foot-1, 232-pounder posted career-highs of 46 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Sanford began his college career at Arkansas and played 23 games across two seasons. He played mostly special teams during his time with the Razorbacks and tallied just one tackle.

In high school, Sanford was a consensus three-star from Oxford High School in Mississippi. There, he registered over 100 tackles in three of his four seasons. In all, Sanford recorded 342 tackles, 58 for a loss, 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five recoveries and four pass breakups.

Sanford will have one season of eligibility remaining, but also has his redshirt available if he plays in four games or less in 2026.

Pitt Adds Another Transfer LB

Pitt has now landed two transfer linebackers with the commitments of Sanford and Memphis transfer DeMarco Ward.

Sanford and Ward will face the tall task of being part of a Panthers linebackers room trying to replace top 100 NFL Draft prospect Kyle Louis and All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles, who has transferred to Texas.

The duo combined for 179 tackles, 25.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and four touchdowns in 2025.

Pitt is set return starting middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace, along with potential starters in Cam Lindsey, Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin. Other linebackers who could compete for the starting job are redshirt freshman Davin Brewton, redshirt juniors Abe Ibrahim and Drew Foster, true freshmen Justin Thomson, Emanuel Taylor, John Wetzel and Emory Fluhr, and incoming freshmen Marcus Jennings, Isaiah Simmons and Desmond Johnson.

Pitt Transfer Portal Commits

The following transfer portal recruits have reportedly committed with Pitt or have announced their commitment to Pitt:

