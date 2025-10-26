Pitt Freshman QB Makes History With Legendary Performance
Despite winning by 17 points, Pitt's win over Syracuse in their seventh game of the season was an ugly one. Special teams and the defense came up with big plays to secure the victory while the offense struggled. True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel had just 143 passing yards.
In the first quarter against NC State, Heintschel had 141 passing yards.
Record-Breaking Day
Heintschel ended the game with 423 passing yards and three touchdowns thrown. Dealing with midgame injuries to wide receiver Kenny Johnson and star running back Desmond Reid, Heintschel used all his options available.
Wide receivers Raphael '"Poppi" Williams, Blue Hicks, and the previously mentioned Johnson all received touchdown passes from the true freshman. Running backs Ja'Kyrian Turner and Reid also had their own touchdown runs. Pitt ended with a dominating 53 points to just 34 from NC State.
In this game, Heintschel broke the Pitt record for most passing yards in a game by a freshman. He is also the first Pitt quarterback to have over 400 yards in a game since Kenny Pickett put up those numbers against Duke. That year with Pickett ended in an ACC Championship.
Heintschel is the first P4 freshman QB to throw for 400+ yards in a game so far this season.
In just his fourth start, Heintschel has great chemistry with his receivers. Before he left with an injury, Kenny Johnson caught seven passes from Heintschel. When Desmond Reid played his first game with Heintschel against Florida State, he led all players in receiving yards and put up two touchdowns for the win. Heintschel clearly has an ability to quickly gain chemistry with his teammates on and off the field.
Despite the great performance, Heintschel said post game that "I still don't think we played up to the standards that we can play at. There were definitely a lot of plays that I tried to do too much. We're happy but we're not satisfied." It's hard to not be satisfied when your team puts up 53 points, but it's clear Heintschel and the rest of the team hold high expectations for themselves.
Unexpected Greatness
Now four games into the Heintschel era, it might be forgotten that starting him in the first place was a risk. The season prior, Pitt started the season 7-0 with Eli Holstein, then a redshirt freshman who transferred from Alabama. The season derailed after Holstein got injured.
This season, after bad losses to West Virginia and Louisville, head coach Pat Narduzzi made the tough choice of benching Holstein. Narduzzi could've started the experienced backup senior quarterback Cole Gonzales. Instead, he went with the true freshman Heintschel to play against Boston College. Pitt hasn't lost a game since.
Nobody expected Pitt to make a quarterback switch this season; many didn't know who Mason Heintschel even was when the season started. Now, it looks like Pitt has a very bright future ahead of them, as long as they can keep offensive weapons around Heintschel .
There's still half a season left for Heintschel, though. With Pitt ending the season by playing three currently ranked teams, Heintschel and the rest of Pitt football will have to prove they have officially arrived.
