Takeaways: Pitt Upsets No. 25 Florida State

The Pitt Panthers looked impressive in the upset win.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Pitt Panthers had a statement win over No. 25 Florida State. It was Pitt's first ranked road win since 2018, and the team now moves to 2-1 in the ACC.

It wasn't a perfect game from the Panthers by any means, but they did outperform the Seminoles and played well enough to get the win. With that said, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the game.

Mason Heintschel Officially QB1

In his first-ever road start and just his second career start, Mason Heintschel has solidified him self as Pitt's starting quarterback. It wasn't always pretty, with two interceptions and a fumble that very fortunately bounced Pitt's direction. But he responded to each mistake and led the Panthers to a win.

Heintschel completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 321 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 64 yards.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Heintschel led the Panthers on consecutive touchdown drives to start the game. He cost Pitt at least three points when he threw an interception in the red zone just before halftime, but later led the offense to a seven-play, 85-yard drive to begin the second half.

Desmond Reid Looks 100%

It was sure nice to see Desmond Reid back in action, and he showed why he was named an All-American as an all-purpose back.

Reid had 12 carries for 45 and really made an impact as a receiver by leading the Panthers with eight catches, 155 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first Pitt player to tally that many receiving yards this season.

It was a much-needed boost to the running back room and a much-needed performance to get an upset win in Reid's first game back from injury. He also received very high praise from one legendary Pitt running back.

Boosie Turner Breakout

Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Tunrer had his first-career multi-touchdown game. The true freshman running back had two rushing touchdowns and 44 yards.

When he got into space, Turner looked speedy, elusive and very tough to bring down. On his first score, Turner appeared to be dead to rights, but ran to the outside, cut back in and stiff-armed a Seminole to enter the end zone.

This is the second consecutive game that Turner has scored a touchdown. He had 12 carries for 67 yards and one score last week against Boston College.

Pitt's Run Defense is Legit

Pitt's run defense continues to be tested, and it always seems to rise to the occasion.

The Panthers held a run-heavy Central Michigan team to just 40 yards, Louisville's run offense with Isaac Brown to just 53 yards and now Florida State's offense, which averaged 295.4 yards per game heading into the contest, to just 170 yards and under five yards per carry.

The Seminoles' leading rusher, Gavin Sawchuk, had 71 yards, and Tommy Castellanos had seven carries for 55 yards.

